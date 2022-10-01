ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ringsidenews.com

Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW

Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment

Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title

Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Ordered Justin Roberts To Tone Down John Cena’s Ring Introduction

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. Being one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, it is not hard to see why he always gets introduced with a lot of bravado by many announcers. This includes former WWE announcer Justin Roberts, who really went over the top for his introduction.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Punched Mick Foley Backstage After Refusing Handshake

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Both Ric Flair and Mick Foley have so many stories to share and many of them are simply bizarre,...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
RALEIGH, NC
ringsidenews.com

Bayley Trolls Young Fan Who Brought A Sign For Her To WWE RAW

Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. Bayley recently trolled a young fan who brought a sign for he to WWE RAW. A...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Multiple Gimmick Matches To NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE will present the third annual Halloween Havoc special event from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on October 22, 2022. The company added multiple gimmick matches to the event during NXT tonight. Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect talk show with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade as his...
ORLANDO, FL
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Had No Plans Of Making Cody Rhodes The WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes became one of the mainstays of Monday Night RAW after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He went on to have solid matches with Seth Rollins and elevated himself. The American Nightmare was on a roll since his return, but has not been seen since Hell In A Cell due to a torn pectoral muscle. He underwent surgery for the same and will be out of action for a long time.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Buff Bagwell Crosses Huge Sobriety Milestone

Buff Bagwell made a name for himself in WCW, where he found moderate success as part of the mid-card scene. He eventually made his way to WWE, where he never found much success. He also crossed a huge milestone recently. WWE also has a policy of helping former talent go...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

NXT Stars Wrestle During WWE Main Event Tapings

WWE taped several matches for their hour-long Main Event show before Raw tonight. The company brought in a popular trio from NXT to wrestle during the tapings. The article contains spoilers so proceed with caution. NXT stars Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen made their main roster debut during...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Is Not A Fan Of Pro Wrestling Matches

WWE Hal Of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, as he led WCW to a huge dominance over WWE during the Monday Night Wars. Even now, his opinion is largely respected. AEW debuted back in 2019 and since then has worked hard to provide...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Colt Cabana Jokes About CM Punk’s AEW All Out Media Scrum Rant

The AEW All Out media scrum ended in pure disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally destroying everyone involved. CM Punk fired shots at Colt Cabana for being jealous of him. He also mentioned that Cabana agreed not...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Saraya Blasted For Having No Charisma During AEW Promo

Paige had absolutely no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 and that brought about a lot of changes in general. She remained relevant in other roles for years after that, but she never wrestled again. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion left the company back in July after...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

US Title Match & More Added To Season Premier Of WWE Raw Next Week

Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali in a great match tonight on Raw. The Almighty was jumped by Seth Rollins after the match. The Visionary laid out Lashley with a curb stomp. The two will met on Raw next week. WWE backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Gunther Has Strong Words For Pro Wrestlers

Gunther was a top star in NXT UK until he outgrew the brand. The Ring General had a brief stint in NXT 2.0 as well. Vince McMahon was impressed by Gunther’s incredible work ethic and dedication to hard work and booked him to win the Intercontinental Championship. For those...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley’s Having The Time Of Her Life In Current WWE Role

Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
WWE

