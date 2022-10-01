Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Ordered Justin Roberts To Tone Down John Cena’s Ring Introduction
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. Being one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, it is not hard to see why he always gets introduced with a lot of bravado by many announcers. This includes former WWE announcer Justin Roberts, who really went over the top for his introduction.
Kim Burrell Tries To Shade Yolanda Adams, But Tamron Hall Shuts Her Down, Respectfully
On Sept. 29, controversial Gospel singer Kim Burrell paid a visit to The Tamron Hall Show where she tried to stir up a little drama on set with the revered talk show host.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Punched Mick Foley Backstage After Refusing Handshake
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Both Ric Flair and Mick Foley have so many stories to share and many of them are simply bizarre,...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Was Concerned Fans Would Riot After WWE Clash At The Castle Match
Drew McIntyre is currently one of the top Superstars in WWE, and he clearly loves his profession. He won the WWE Champion on two different occasions and continues to be a beloved star. The Scottish Warrior faced off against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash At The Castle for the WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Vic Joseph Gets Married To Fellow WWE Personality
Church bells were ringing this past Friday as two "WWE NXT" on-screen personalities officially tied the knot. After announcing their engagement in November 2021, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell married during a ceremony in Florence, Italy. Mitchell has posted a series of images on her personal Instagram over the weekend, with the first post on Saturday proclaiming "Yesterday I married my best friend," along with an image of the couple in front of a fireplace. A number of talent from the wrestling industry commented on the post, including fellow "NXT" colleagues Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Joe Gacy, and Cora Jade, as well as former WWE talent such as CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce). Mitchell followed up by posting an image of herself wearing her wedding dress while holding a bunch of flowers.
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Dance
Every wrestler has a backstory, and in the modern age of professional wrestling, it is becoming increasingly common to see athletes enter the industry after full-blown careers in other fields. Professional football has long been a popular gateway for those looking to break into the business, but it is far from the only sport to provide a good base for aspiring wrestlers. The world of dance can match wrestling from a physicality standpoint, as it is one of the most physically demanding art forms on the planet.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Had No Plans Of Making Cody Rhodes The WWE Champion
Cody Rhodes became one of the mainstays of Monday Night RAW after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He went on to have solid matches with Seth Rollins and elevated himself. The American Nightmare was on a roll since his return, but has not been seen since Hell In A Cell due to a torn pectoral muscle. He underwent surgery for the same and will be out of action for a long time.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Multiple Gimmick Matches To NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE will present the third annual Halloween Havoc special event from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on October 22, 2022. The company added multiple gimmick matches to the event during NXT tonight. Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect talk show with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade as his...
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Blasts BET For Refusing Him Access To Hip Hop Awards
Atlanta, GA – Jim Jones has put BET on blast for not allowing him to attend this week’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. On Friday (September 30), the Harlem rapper said he wanted to show support for his close friend and fellow New Yorker Fat Joe, who is set to host this year’s award show, but claimed the network wouldn’t allow him access.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Was Mercilessly Ribbed Backstage After Ridiculous Stunner Sell-Job
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Ric Flair also discussed Steve Austin’s rise to the top recently.
ringsidenews.com
Dan Lambert Explains Why He Left AEW
Dan Lambert made his AEW debut with American Top Team last year, before becoming the mouthpiece for AEW stars Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page. Many regarded his mic skills as one of the best in the company. He was also part of some featured feuds against the likes of Darby...
ringsidenews.com
Max Dupri Now Listed As ‘LA Knight’ On WWE’s Internal Roster
Vince McMahon decided to switch up LA Knight’s name when he was called up to the WWE main roster. Now, it seems that Max Dupri is no more. As we previously reported, Durpri exited his stable, Maximum Male Models, on SmackDown last week. Now, it looks like he’s going through an entire transformation.
ringsidenews.com
Buff Bagwell Crosses Huge Sobriety Milestone
Buff Bagwell made a name for himself in WCW, where he found moderate success as part of the mid-card scene. He eventually made his way to WWE, where he never found much success. He also crossed a huge milestone recently. WWE also has a policy of helping former talent go...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Blasted For Having No Charisma During AEW Promo
Paige had absolutely no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 and that brought about a lot of changes in general. She remained relevant in other roles for years after that, but she never wrestled again. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion left the company back in July after...
