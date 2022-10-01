Read full article on original website
Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Maui woman was arrested in Wailuku after she was allegedly seen driving a stolen car that damaged a rock wall, and nearly hit a police officer. According to Maui News reports, 19-year-old Cynthia Tongi was charged with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
Unsafe roads close Piilani Highway off at Nuu Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reported that Piilani Highway is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice. According to Maui officials, roadways are unsafe for passage due to heavy rain in the area flooding Nu’u Gulch. The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest...
Suspect arrested for habitual property crime, robbery following incident at Maui Mall Village
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kahului man was arrested over the weekend on a complaint of habitual property crime after allegedly stealing a man’s cell phone and assaulting the victim when he gave chase. The incident happened on Sunday morning at the Maui Mall Village located at 70 East...
Arrest made following robbery at Kahului parking lot
Police made an arrest in connection to a second degree robbery investigation reported at around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at a parking lot located at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului. Upon police arrival, a 19-year-old Makawao male reported being seated at the outdoor seating area of...
Maui Veterans Highway closure, Oct. 6
Highway closures are planned on the Maui Veterans Highway on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022 between 2 and 5 a.m. Crews with Mahi Pono will work on power lines that cross Veterans Highway. The work will take place between Cane Haul Road and Maui Base Yard Road. Traffic will be...
Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager
Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
Piʻilani Highway closed at Nuʻu Bay due to flooding
Localized heavy rain and flooding has resulted in a highway closure at Nuʻu Bay in East Maui. County officials say the Piʻilani Highway (Hwy 31) is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice. Heavy rain in the area is flooding Nu’u Gulch, making the roadway unsafe for...
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 2, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace. Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065. Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.
Final EA published for water tank in Waikapū to serve DHHL Puʻunani Homestead
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has published a final Environmental Assessment with a Finding of No Significant Impact for a 500,000-gallon concrete water storage tank and related improvements in Waikapū, Maui. This new water storage tank will interconnect with the existing County of Maui’s Kehalani Mid-Level Water Distribution...
Flood advisory in effect for Maui until 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported heavy rain over the southeast slopes of Haleakala.
Maui group launches Safe Solar Projects effort leading up to Paeahu Solar case
Leading up to a contested case hearing next month, a group of Maui residents is putting a spotlight on concerns over utility-scale solar projects. Residents recently launched Safe Solar Projects, an effort that backs solar power but believes the construction of these plants should not negatively impact people, culture or environment.
‘We need action’: With every heavy rain, this historic Maui church and cemetery flood
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui farmers and ranchers dealing with drought conditions were glad to get some much-needed rain Monday. But some people in South Maui were hoping it didn’t rain too much. Over the years, Trinity Episcopal Church by the Sea off Kulanihakoi Street in Kihei has endured significant...
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
Maui crime spree suspect appears in court, tries to fire attorney due to ‘trust issue’
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in a violent days-long crime spree appeared in court Thursday. Rocky Hermanns-Raymond, 31, tried to fire his attorney on the spot. “I believe that me representing myself is the best choice because I really have a trust issue with the Public Defender’s Office,” said...
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms remain
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Localized heavy showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible along a dissipating frontal boundary stalling over Maui County tonight through Monday. Although most of this activity will favor windward areas with moderate to breezy northeast winds filling in, some showers will make it into leeward areas periodically. As drier and more stable […]
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?
A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
Maui Adult Day Care Centers to benefit from ʻOhana Fuels community giving program
Maui Adult Day Care Centers has been selected as the 2022, 4th quarter recipient for the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up, Do Good” Community Giving Program. ʻOhana Fuels will donate a portion of every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of their stations located on Maui from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022 to Maui Adult Day Care Centers.
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
Arce sworn in as first director of Maui County’s Department of Agriculture
Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.
