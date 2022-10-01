Read full article on original website
Related
Hong Kong-Style French Toast Is A Delicious Twist On The Breakfast Classic
Hong Kong French toast is as simple to make as it is lavish to enjoy. What would be considered a breakfast dish in the U.S. is often served at tea houses and cafes as an all-day sweet menu item that’s especially popular at tea time. But you don’t have...
lonelyplanet.com
What to eat and drink in Argentina
Young couple visiting Buenos Aires and tasting the local street food snack in the street fair: a choripan, which is a grilled chorizo sandwich. Beef and malbec may be Argentina’s most well-known food and drink, but there is more to the country’s food and drink scene than perfectly grilled steak and red wine.
To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month I made my favorite agua fresca recipe for the first time. It only has 3 ingredients and is easy to make.
As a Black and Mexican American woman, I grew up enjoying aguas frescas with everything from tacos to ceviche.
Eater
It’s Late 2022 and Central London Is Still Absolutely Wild for Fresh Pasta
Officina 00, the much-loved east London Italian restaurant and pasta workshop, which opened its first site in Old Street, Shoreditch in 2019 is all set to open its second restaurant — on Whitfield Street in Fitzrovia on 15 November. It puts paid to the notion that Londoners will ever tire of the notion of new pasta restaurants opening in their city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: E.P. Carrillo Short Run Retro 2022 Extended Play
In 2021, E.P. Carrillo announced it was bringing back a small batch series known as the Short Run. The series was launched in 2010 and through 2016, it became a staple of the E.P. Carrillo portfolio. While it was never clear why the series was discontinued, one can infer several factors caused this: a restructuring of the E.P. Carrillo portfolio, the uncertainty of the Deeming Rule from the FDA, the eventual success of the Perez-Carrillo Famly Series, and/or tobacco availability. Fast-forward to 2021 and E.P. Carrillo would bring back the Short Run series under the moniker of the E.P. Carrillo Short Run Retro series. Once again, the Retro series would return in 2022 with the E.P. Carrillo Short Run Retro 2022. The 2022 Retro release would be the first Short Run release with a Connecticut Broadleaf wrapper. Today we take a closer look at the E.P. Carrillo Short Run Retro 2022 release in the Extended Play (Toro) size.
The Unexpected Origin Of Butter
Butter, a spread at the top of its league, is slathered on toast, cooked into sauces, and beaten into pastries with nary a thought of its origins. Where does it originate? Probably France, right? After all, they are the number one consumer of the luxurious paste in the world (per World Atlas) with their croissants, breakfast baguettes, and everything else that is not allowed to be anything less than decadent.
chilledmagazine.com
Licor 43 Chocolate Launches in the U.S.
Chocolate cordials are growing in popularity especially in cocktail culture. The flavor of chocolate is versatile in cocktails and makes for an exciting ingredient. Inspired by the sweet sensation, Zamora Company USA introduces Licor 43 Chocolate, the latest expression from Licor 43, the best-selling Spanish liqueur in the world. Spain, where Licor 43 was born and still produced today, has a prominent tradition and history of chocolate. Records show that after being discovered in Mexico, chocolate beans were brought to Andalucía, Spain, in the Sixteenth Century, and from there, chocolate’s popularity spread across Europe. Licor 43 and chocolate was a favorite combination in Spain in the 1970s and 1980s, and today many Licor 43 cocktails are made with chocolate.
Comments / 0