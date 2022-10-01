In 2021, E.P. Carrillo announced it was bringing back a small batch series known as the Short Run. The series was launched in 2010 and through 2016, it became a staple of the E.P. Carrillo portfolio. While it was never clear why the series was discontinued, one can infer several factors caused this: a restructuring of the E.P. Carrillo portfolio, the uncertainty of the Deeming Rule from the FDA, the eventual success of the Perez-Carrillo Famly Series, and/or tobacco availability. Fast-forward to 2021 and E.P. Carrillo would bring back the Short Run series under the moniker of the E.P. Carrillo Short Run Retro series. Once again, the Retro series would return in 2022 with the E.P. Carrillo Short Run Retro 2022. The 2022 Retro release would be the first Short Run release with a Connecticut Broadleaf wrapper. Today we take a closer look at the E.P. Carrillo Short Run Retro 2022 release in the Extended Play (Toro) size.

