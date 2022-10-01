ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KSNT News

Fired professor worried about Emporia State’s future

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Educators are not only worried for the livelihood of their families, but also the quality of education at the university following their unplanned departure. “I asked them what grounds did they make these decisions, and they didn’t give me a grounds,” ESU Professor of History Christopher Lovett said. “I said how can […]
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

USD 475 enrollment tops 7,000 students

Geary USD 475 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston reported during the past week that the school district is looking at being over 7,000 students in total enrollment. "Which is good. We want to be larger actually." Eggleston said enrollment has increased in the secondary buildings." There were approximately 940...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas Farm Bureau donates $5 million for K-State's new agriculture buildings project

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau has pledged the largest donation in the organization's history: $5 million over five years to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture's innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. The two new innovation centers will focus on the development and diversification of Kansas and the world's food and agricultural economy.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

USD 475 BOE approves calendar priorities

As Geary USD 475 begins the process of working on upcoming calendar options the school board has approved staff recommendations on primary criteria that will be non-negotiable. They include:. --A minimum of six 5-day weeks in each quarter to help alleviate concern about frequent breaks in the intended curriculum. --There...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Area school takes stand against bullying

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Elmont Elementary School is participating in National Bullying Prevention Month. National Bullying Prevention Month coincides with Kansas’ Anti-Bullying Awareness Week, which was passed as a resolution by the Kansas Senate and the Kansas State Board of Education. During the first week of October, schools across the state observe the week.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas county sees population boost

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
kshb.com

Kansas announces location for ESPN's College GameDay set

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team announced the location for the set of ESPN College GameDay. According to a tweet from KU, the set will be on The Hill on the university's campus. Coverage from College GameDay begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The Jayhawks...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation, ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the details of the bill and to hear testimony. Law enforcement, state agencies, and local government are […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Gavin Potter is no longer with KU football

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas football has one less player. Senior linebacker Gavin Potter has decided to leave the program, head coach Lance Leipold announced in Tuesday’s press conference. “There wasn’t a whole lot [of conversations],” Leipold said. “He has decided that he’s going to redshirt and move on…unfortunate.” Leipold explained that in the state of college […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday. The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

State tax credits will help with a new library project in Junction City

Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City have been awarded $75,000 in state tax credits through the Community Service Tax Credit Program sponsored by the State Department of Commerce. Funds raised through the program are dedicated to the project to build a new public library for the Junction City / Fort Riley / Geary County area.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Junction City HS staffer makes it on ‘The Voice’

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — An employee for Geary County Schools has qualified for the national singing competition show “The Voice.” USD 475 posted on Facebook, congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native of Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as “Justin […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

KU AND K-State are ranked in the AP Top 25

This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor. Among the seven new arrivals, six made their season debut. Kansas was the headliner. The Jayhawks, number 19, had not been ranked in 13 years, the longest drought among Power Five conference teams K-State is ranked number 20.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

One KU running back will miss ‘extended period of time’

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw won’t be playing against TCU this weekend. Hishaw will likely miss more games beyond this Saturday as he recovers from injury. Hishaw was carted off the field in Saturday’s win against Iowa State after going down with an injury. “I don’t have specifics yet,” Leipold said. “He seems […]
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Geary Community Match Day is just ahead

Geary Community Match Day will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. This event will provide an opportunity for growth for area organizations striving to do good work, and an opportunity for the community to support those causes. On match day, donations made through the Greater Geary Community Foundation to participating funds will...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

