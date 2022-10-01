This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor. Among the seven new arrivals, six made their season debut. Kansas was the headliner. The Jayhawks, number 19, had not been ranked in 13 years, the longest drought among Power Five conference teams K-State is ranked number 20.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO