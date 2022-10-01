Cardinals' pass rush winning, just not finishing

The Arizona Cardinals knew that, entering the 2022 season, they would have to do a little extra to generate a pass rush. Through three games, the only two sacks they have as a team are by J.J. Watt.

It is undeniable they need more sacks, but the pass rush has not been bad.

In fact, they are No. 1 in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate. They beat their blockers at a higher rate than anyone else in the league.

They have 16 quarterback hits, led by Markus Golden’s five and Zach Allen’s four.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has said that opponents are getting the ball out quickly.

The saying is that sacks come in bunches. If the Cardinals are in fact winning in the pass rush, they will eventually finish and get the sacks everyone wants to see.

Perhaps it will be this week against the Carolina Panthers and they sack quarterback Baker Mayfield multiple times. He was sacked five times by the Cardinals last season when he was with the Browns.

The Panthers have given up nine sacks in three games.

If the Cardinals can get Golden or Allen going in addition to Watt, things will go well for the Cardinals this weekend.

