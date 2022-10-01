ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Major Health Care Consumer Wins This CA Legislative Session

With the Governor's final actions on bills last week, health consumer advocates applauded a major year in health reform, where. continued its leadership on health care access, affordability, and equity. While advocates were disappointed in some missed opportunities to help Californians better afford health coverage, they highlighted many of the concrete steps taken this year to improve our health care system. Here's a round-up of actions from the 2022 legislative and budget session that will affect millions of Californians:
Cyber insurance explained: What it covers and why prices continue to rise

Cyber insurance, also referred to as cyber risk insurance or cyber liability insurance coverage, is a policy with an insurance carrier to mitigate risk exposure by offsetting costs involved with damages and recovery after a cyber-related security breach or similar event. Nonetheless, Lori Bailey, chief insurance officer at commercial insurance provider…
Aflac survey asks Americans, ‘What seems risky to you?’

Mental health tops list of concerns for everyday Americans. COLUMBUS, Ga., October 4, 2022 /3BL Media/ -- Most Americans, especially those with more income and education, are more concerned about mental health than challenges over the economy, the political environment or COVID-19. A surprising percentage of employees are ready to quit their jobs and start a business, and budget cutting due to the economy is reducing financial support for charity, friends and family only half as much as household spending.
Breeze Launches Paid Parental Leave Insurance for Employers

The insurtech's newest income protection solution helps employers support working parents, compete for top talent, & reduce HR workload. /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze, the leading online disability insurance company, announced today the launch of Leave by Breeze, a paid parental leave insurance solution for employers to support employees who need to take time away from work to care for what matters most – their families.
Mortgage Lenders Turn To New Revenue Streams As Interest Rates Continue To Rise

Matic, a leading digital insurtech platform, announced today a new partnership growth milestone of securing more than 100 partnerships with leading mortgage lenders, servicers, and banks to offer an integrated insurance shopping experience to their customers. Matic expects the growth to increase as adoption of new revenue sources that fit naturally into the homeownership experience continues to gain traction.
Elevate Security Fortifies Cyber Insurance Underwriting With Direct Access to Data on Internal Workforce Risk

Leader in workforce cyber risk offers rapid assessments for new clients and renewals, along with the richest set of industry wide workforce risk data. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Elevate Security, the leader in worker risk management, today announced new services designed to help the cyber insurance industry better understand the impact of human cyber risk on its clients and portfolios.
New Findings on Managed Care from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Summarized (Private Health Insurance, Healthcare Spending and Utilization Among Older Adults: Results From the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Aging): Managed Care

-- New research on Managed Care is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Brazil has a universal national health service that exists alongside a supplementary private sector used by about 30% of the population. Older adults are generally more likely than younger ones to have a private health plan in.
State cracks down on pandemic unemployment fraud

Rye City Review, The (NY) Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Sept. 26 actions to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a. , DOL, investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than. $11 million. in benefits payments in August. These benefits were paid almost exclusively to. those working while...
Fidelity Life Named One of America's Best Insurance Companies by Forbes

Fidelity Life has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by. , the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and acknowledges companies that have high customer satisfaction and loyalty. America's Best Insurance Companies were identified in an independent survey...
The Federal Reserve acting with a great sense of urgency

The Federal Reserve recently announced another increase in the target interest rate for federal funds to 3-3.25%. The point is to slow the economy in order to reduce inflation. It's a balancing act of the Fed's twin mandates – maximizing employment and keeping inflation at bay. The pandemic required...
WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LAUNCHES WORLD PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP

Iselin, NJ , Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a leading insurance brokerage, announced today that it launched. (WPCG) within its personal lines business. WPCG will cater to highly successful individuals and families. The group is comprised of industry specialists with extensive knowledge about the unique needs and exposures of high net worth clients and will tailor private risk management programs designed specifically to protect their clients’ assets, reputation, and future.
The likelihood for a recession grows; it is too early to predict it, but not its effects

Times, The (Frankfort, IN) We are now 18 months into inflation that is above the 2.0 to 2.5 percent level that the. targets as a normal rate of inflation. To slow that inflation rate, the Fed has raised their benchmark interest rate five times, from 3.25 to 6.25 percent. This has the effect of increasing the cost of borrowing, thus reducing consumer demand. It also increases the risk of a recession. It is too early to predict a recession, and economists, including this columnist, have a poor track record of predicting recessions. However, it is not too soon to think through what we might expect with a recession and what unexpected risks might accompany a downturn.
More than 222,000 Ian Insurance claims filed

Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm, according to data posted Monday on the state. Office of Insurance Regulation. website. The data showed 222,261...
