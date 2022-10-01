Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Chadron State Homecoming Royalty crowned Thursday
CHADRON – Chadron State College crowned Homecoming royalty Thursday night during a pep rally. The Queen is Creighton Harrington of Loup City, Neb., nominated by Tri Beta and the King is Spencer Knuth of Holdrege, Neb., nominated by the Campus Activity Board. First attendants are Mattie Garwood of Naper,...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney ends Oktoberfest with 20th Annual Running of the Wieners
SIDNEY, Neb. — Oktoberfest in rural Nebraska ended on Sunday with one of its most popular events. The 20th annual Running of the Wieners started at 1:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. The dog race has five different divisions. The Little Sizzler’s is for six weeks to one-year-old;...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney holds parade for Oktoberfest
SIDNEY, Neb. — The Oktoberfest celebration was highlighted with a parade through Sidney. The parade began at 10:00 a.m. and ended at 11:30 a.m. The multitude of floats, bands, dancers, and trucks traveled through town on the blocked off Illinois St. Both sides of the sidewalk were packed with...
Brown family receives Family Tree Award in Chadron
CHADRON – The Brown Family received the Family Tree Award during Chadron State College’s Homecoming Saturday. Presented annually, the Family Tree Award honors families with a tradition of attending CSC. The recipient family must include a minimum of three generations of graduates. At least two of the family members must have a record of outstanding service to the college, the alumni association, their community, or their profession.
News Channel Nebraska
Pillen stops in Sidney with Lieutenant governor running mate
SIDNEY, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen, who is running for governor, spoke to a group of people at Highby's Outdoors on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Pillen said it was his first time at the local coffee corner and hunting shop. Pillen was able to bring his lieutenant governor running...
News Channel Nebraska
Rod and Roll car show honors previous community members
SIDNEY, Neb. — The 2022 Rod & Roll Car show in Legion Park in Sidney had 144 cars registered, but for Dave and Michael Anthony, the car show is about more than just the hot rods. The Anthonys traveled from Lincoln and McCook to Sidney where their father, Lorin...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney School Administration to present new learning plan
SIDNEY, Neb. — The Sidney School Administration has finalized a new learning plan to focus on three main development categories. The Administration has been working to update their strategic learning plan. Director of Curriculum Assessment and Instruction, Sheri Ehler is presenting the new learning plan to the school board on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Chadron City Transit now charging money to ride
Chadron City Transit has begun a new era, ending its status as the only free public transit system in Nebraska and starting a modest fee. Transit Director Julie Lawrence says the new fee is the smallest in the state with multi-ride passes available to make it even more affordable. Lawrence...
News Channel Nebraska
Possible gas leak forces evacuation of two Sidney businesses Monday
SIDNEY - Two Sidney businesses were evacuated Monday morning due to a fear of a natural gas leak at the Interstate 80 interchange in Sidney. Customers and staff at Fat Dogs and Three Margaritas were asked to leave their buildings when the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports additional case of bird flu in Box Butte County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm,...
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 22 - Sept. 28
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney woman behind bars after stabbed victim flees apartment
SIDNEY, Neb. — Police in the Panhandle found and medically aided a wounded man lying on a Sidney roadway. On Monday, Sidney Police officers responded to a victim who had been stabbed lying on Illinois Street. Police reported there were multiple people on scene giving the victim aid. One...
