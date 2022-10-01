ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron State Homecoming Royalty crowned Thursday

CHADRON – Chadron State College crowned Homecoming royalty Thursday night during a pep rally. The Queen is Creighton Harrington of Loup City, Neb., nominated by Tri Beta and the King is Spencer Knuth of Holdrege, Neb., nominated by the Campus Activity Board. First attendants are Mattie Garwood of Naper,...
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney ends Oktoberfest with 20th Annual Running of the Wieners

SIDNEY, Neb. — Oktoberfest in rural Nebraska ended on Sunday with one of its most popular events. The 20th annual Running of the Wieners started at 1:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. The dog race has five different divisions. The Little Sizzler’s is for six weeks to one-year-old;...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney holds parade for Oktoberfest

SIDNEY, Neb. — The Oktoberfest celebration was highlighted with a parade through Sidney. The parade began at 10:00 a.m. and ended at 11:30 a.m. The multitude of floats, bands, dancers, and trucks traveled through town on the blocked off Illinois St. Both sides of the sidewalk were packed with...
SIDNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Brown family receives Family Tree Award in Chadron

CHADRON – The Brown Family received the Family Tree Award during Chadron State College’s Homecoming Saturday. Presented annually, the Family Tree Award honors families with a tradition of attending CSC. The recipient family must include a minimum of three generations of graduates. At least two of the family members must have a record of outstanding service to the college, the alumni association, their community, or their profession.
CHADRON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Sidney, NE
Chadron, NE
Football
Local
Nebraska Football
Sidney, NE
Sports
Chadron, NE
Education
Sidney, NE
Education
City
Chadron, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
Chadron, NE
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Pillen stops in Sidney with Lieutenant governor running mate

SIDNEY, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen, who is running for governor, spoke to a group of people at Highby's Outdoors on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Pillen said it was his first time at the local coffee corner and hunting shop. Pillen was able to bring his lieutenant governor running...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rod and Roll car show honors previous community members

SIDNEY, Neb. — The 2022 Rod & Roll Car show in Legion Park in Sidney had 144 cars registered, but for Dave and Michael Anthony, the car show is about more than just the hot rods. The Anthonys traveled from Lincoln and McCook to Sidney where their father, Lorin...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney School Administration to present new learning plan

SIDNEY, Neb. — The Sidney School Administration has finalized a new learning plan to focus on three main development categories. The Administration has been working to update their strategic learning plan. Director of Curriculum Assessment and Instruction, Sheri Ehler is presenting the new learning plan to the school board on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron City Transit now charging money to ride

Chadron City Transit has begun a new era, ending its status as the only free public transit system in Nebraska and starting a modest fee. Transit Director Julie Lawrence says the new fee is the smallest in the state with multi-ride passes available to make it even more affordable. Lawrence...
CHADRON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cardinals#American Football#Highschoolsports#Chadron Outlasts Sidney#The Red Raiders
News Channel Nebraska

Possible gas leak forces evacuation of two Sidney businesses Monday

SIDNEY - Two Sidney businesses were evacuated Monday morning due to a fear of a natural gas leak at the Interstate 80 interchange in Sidney. Customers and staff at Fat Dogs and Three Margaritas were asked to leave their buildings when the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene.
SIDNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Sept. 22 - Sept. 28

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney woman behind bars after stabbed victim flees apartment

SIDNEY, Neb. — Police in the Panhandle found and medically aided a wounded man lying on a Sidney roadway. On Monday, Sidney Police officers responded to a victim who had been stabbed lying on Illinois Street. Police reported there were multiple people on scene giving the victim aid. One...
SIDNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy