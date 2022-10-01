AJ McLean on Supporting Daughter's Name Change: 'I Will Be in Her Corner'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent."

Strong words from dad A.J. McLean, who was reacting to his 9-year-old daughter Ava's name change to Elliott.

The 44-year-old Backstreet Boy told People his daughter decided on the new name ahead of entering fourth grade.

"When my daughter asked to change her name to Elliott, initially, I didn't know if it was a transgender thing, which it is not, but it is a personal choice," McLean said. "And it is her body, it's her name, it's her everything. And she's still Ava. She'll always be Ava to me."

She told her dad she wanted the change mainly because Ava is "not that unique" and she had encountered lots of Avas in her dance classes and at school.

Her inspiration for her new name? "She just finished watching 'Pete's Dragon.'"

Fans first noticed the change a month ago, when McLean's wife Rochelle posted a back-to-school pic a month ago.

The McLeans are also the parents of 5-year-old Lyric.

Nunya Bizniss
3d ago

It's interesting how these parents let their children tell them what they are going to do and not do, what to eat and not eat..and then those same kids think they can say anything to the next adult 🙄

Devon Wright
2d ago

If your child is telling you what they are going to do and you dont shut it down then you shouldn't be a parent. Shameful how moronic these parents are.

Peter Pickering
3d ago

It's a fade , these kids are having this shoved down their throats . Set down and watch the bias narritive being pushed at them from school to social media and then talk to them . They'll repeat it back to you word for word . Do you suppose without the outside pressure this doesn't happen .

StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
