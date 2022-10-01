AJ McLean on Supporting Daughter's Name Change: 'I Will Be in Her Corner'

"Whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent."

Strong words from dad A.J. McLean, who was reacting to his 9-year-old daughter Ava's name change to Elliott.

The 44-year-old Backstreet Boy told People his daughter decided on the new name ahead of entering fourth grade.

"When my daughter asked to change her name to Elliott, initially, I didn't know if it was a transgender thing, which it is not, but it is a personal choice," McLean said. "And it is her body, it's her name, it's her everything. And she's still Ava. She'll always be Ava to me."

She told her dad she wanted the change mainly because Ava is "not that unique" and she had encountered lots of Avas in her dance classes and at school.

Her inspiration for her new name? "She just finished watching 'Pete's Dragon.'"

Fans first noticed the change a month ago, when McLean's wife Rochelle posted a back-to-school pic a month ago.

The McLeans are also the parents of 5-year-old Lyric.