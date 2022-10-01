Grab a latte and your favourite knit sweater, because Toronto's new pumpkin pop-up is officially open, and it will take you into a fall wonderland. Pumpkinville is a brand new event taking place at Sherway Gardens from September 30 until October 31, 2022. A section of the parking lot has been transformed into a pumpkin oasis complete with activities, rides, photo ops, food, and a Halloween trail. Here's a look at what you can expect when visiting this autumn dreamland.

