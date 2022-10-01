ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Watch: Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player in Kentucky game

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) is hosting No. 8 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 5 at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

During the first half of the Ole Miss-Kentucky game, third-year Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin shoved his own player Michael Trigg following a penalty.

Kiffin’s shove during the Ole Miss-Kentucky game can be watched below.

Kiffin served as Tennessee’s head coach during the 2009 season. He guided the Vols to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Chick-fil-A Bowl versus Virginia Tech.

On Jan. 12, 2010, Kiffin resigned his position as the Vols’ head coach. He left the Vols to become head coach at USC.

