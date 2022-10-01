World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open.Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.But the 19-year-old struggled on serve throughout the contest with former top-10 player Goffin, who earned a lucky loser place after falling in qualifying, and was beaten 7-5 6-3.Remarkably, it was the first match this year in which Alcaraz has failed to win at least a set.The Spaniard looked a...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO