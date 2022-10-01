Chiripa’s journey has finally come to an end. The lost dog of a migrant family that was separated from her loved ones for months before finally being found in Del Rio by the leader of a Laredo pets organization was finally reunited with her family on Monday in New York City. The family had not seen their 1-year-old Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua since she was taken from them after they crossed the border and made an asylum claim in May.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO