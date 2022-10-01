ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

sheltonherald.com

Laredo to host town hall inviting input on city manager search

The Laredo community is invited Wednesday to give feedback regarding the current city manager search during a town hall meeting at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library on 1120 E. Calton Rd at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place after the search is discussed during City Council's meeting...
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

LOVED to induct Cuellar, Keene, Green and Schwebel into Hall of Fame

Every three years, LOVED recognizes individuals for their work for the community, this as part of the Project Carol, one of the many events organized by the association. LOVED, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the elderly and disadvantaged in the community, will host a gathering to acknowledge the roots of Laredo with four Hall of Fame honorees.
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Dog separated from family at border reunites with grateful family thanks to Pets Alive Laredo

Chiripa’s journey has finally come to an end. The lost dog of a migrant family that was separated from her loved ones for months before finally being found in Del Rio by the leader of a Laredo pets organization was finally reunited with her family on Monday in New York City. The family had not seen their 1-year-old Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua since she was taken from them after they crossed the border and made an asylum claim in May.
DEL RIO, TX
sheltonherald.com

As flu season nears, precautions encouraged by health department

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With flu season right around the corner, it remains important for Laredo residents to be cautious as both influenza and COVID-19 continue to be a risk. While years prior, the increased caution and the use of masks helped and...
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Here's when the city will collect unwanted bulky items and brush

The City of Laredo reminded residents Monday that the free brush and bulky items collection service would be starting on Oct. 5 in District III, adding that all bulky items would need to be placed outside for pickup before 7 a.m. In a tweet about the collection service, the City...
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Photos: A closer look at the Laredo airport's disaster exercise

Media outlets, onlookers and Laredo College students got a firsthand view of the Triennial Disaster Exercise last week as a showcase of the multifaceted operation which required the cooperation of numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Working from a command center on scene, emergency personnel reacted quickly in...
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Laredo permit filings show new PetSmart, Grease Monkey car wash on their way

Permit filings obtained by the Laredo Morning Times show that two new businesses are on the way to the Gateway City, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. National pet superstore PetsMart will be opening its first location in the Gateway City, while Grease Monkey will be opening...
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Restaurant rewards 'honest' employee after good deed

One local restaurant recently rewarded one of their employees for doing a good deed when he was paid more than the actual bill. A waiter from Nuevo Laredo restaurant Pescados y Mariscos Beto’s was recently awarded a large TV for his good work ethic on the job. The restaurant was proud of his character and stated that it is important on both sides of the border to showcase good deeds such as this.
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Body found on railroad tracks in west Laredo

A body was found on the train tracks in west Laredo, authorities said. The body was discovered at about 8 p.m. Oct. 3 on the tracks by the intersection of Santa Isabel Avenue and Zaragoza Street. A railroad worker reported to the Kansas City Southern Critical Incident Desk that a...
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

Four arrested, one remains at large in fatal shooting

Four people have been arrested and a fifth individual remains at large in relation to the body found inside a vehicle in north Laredo, authorities said. At about 8:50 a.m. Oct. 3, police officers responded to a deceased person report at a trailer park in the 300 block of International Boulevard. Officers encountered a black, four-door passenger vehicle parked on the side of the street.
LAREDO, TX

