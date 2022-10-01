Read full article on original website
Laredo to host town hall inviting input on city manager search
The Laredo community is invited Wednesday to give feedback regarding the current city manager search during a town hall meeting at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library on 1120 E. Calton Rd at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place after the search is discussed during City Council's meeting...
LOVED to induct Cuellar, Keene, Green and Schwebel into Hall of Fame
Every three years, LOVED recognizes individuals for their work for the community, this as part of the Project Carol, one of the many events organized by the association. LOVED, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the elderly and disadvantaged in the community, will host a gathering to acknowledge the roots of Laredo with four Hall of Fame honorees.
Dog separated from family at border reunites with grateful family thanks to Pets Alive Laredo
Chiripa’s journey has finally come to an end. The lost dog of a migrant family that was separated from her loved ones for months before finally being found in Del Rio by the leader of a Laredo pets organization was finally reunited with her family on Monday in New York City. The family had not seen their 1-year-old Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua since she was taken from them after they crossed the border and made an asylum claim in May.
As flu season nears, precautions encouraged by health department
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With flu season right around the corner, it remains important for Laredo residents to be cautious as both influenza and COVID-19 continue to be a risk. While years prior, the increased caution and the use of masks helped and...
Here's when the city will collect unwanted bulky items and brush
The City of Laredo reminded residents Monday that the free brush and bulky items collection service would be starting on Oct. 5 in District III, adding that all bulky items would need to be placed outside for pickup before 7 a.m. In a tweet about the collection service, the City...
Photos: A closer look at the Laredo airport's disaster exercise
Media outlets, onlookers and Laredo College students got a firsthand view of the Triennial Disaster Exercise last week as a showcase of the multifaceted operation which required the cooperation of numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Working from a command center on scene, emergency personnel reacted quickly in...
Laredo permit filings show new PetSmart, Grease Monkey car wash on their way
Permit filings obtained by the Laredo Morning Times show that two new businesses are on the way to the Gateway City, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. National pet superstore PetsMart will be opening its first location in the Gateway City, while Grease Monkey will be opening...
Restaurant rewards 'honest' employee after good deed
One local restaurant recently rewarded one of their employees for doing a good deed when he was paid more than the actual bill. A waiter from Nuevo Laredo restaurant Pescados y Mariscos Beto’s was recently awarded a large TV for his good work ethic on the job. The restaurant was proud of his character and stated that it is important on both sides of the border to showcase good deeds such as this.
Body found on railroad tracks in west Laredo
A body was found on the train tracks in west Laredo, authorities said. The body was discovered at about 8 p.m. Oct. 3 on the tracks by the intersection of Santa Isabel Avenue and Zaragoza Street. A railroad worker reported to the Kansas City Southern Critical Incident Desk that a...
Laredo Thai food truck expands to brick-and-mortar location, grand opening Friday
Laredo food truck Kaitod Thai Kitchen is expanding into a full brick-and-mortar location — which will open to the public this Friday — the restaurant announced via social media late last week. Work has been underway on the new location at 815 Salinas Ave. since August 13, when...
Four arrested, one remains at large in fatal shooting
Four people have been arrested and a fifth individual remains at large in relation to the body found inside a vehicle in north Laredo, authorities said. At about 8:50 a.m. Oct. 3, police officers responded to a deceased person report at a trailer park in the 300 block of International Boulevard. Officers encountered a black, four-door passenger vehicle parked on the side of the street.
