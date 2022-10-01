Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Rockies (65-92) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (109-48) Saturday in the 2nd game of a rare 6-game set at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for 9:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Dodgers lead 9-5

The Rockies were blown out of the water 10-1 Friday night and have 1 win in their last 11 games. This one figures to be another dosage of pain as the Dodgers continue to mash without incentive as they’ve long locked up home-field advantage.

The Dodgers are 6-4 and 15-5 over the last 10 and 20 games, respectively. Treat this series with caution. The Dodgers will be heavy favorites throughout, and they have no reason to do more than coast. L.A. is 30-16 against lefties, which it’ll face today.

Rockies at Dodgers projected starters

LHP Kyle Freeland vs. RHP Michael Grove

Freeland (9-11, 4.63 ERA) makes his 31st start. He has a 1.40 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 6.6 K/9 in 169 IP.

Welcomes the road cooking: 4-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 7.0 K/9 on road vs. 5-6, 6.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 6.1 K/9 at Coors

4 starts vs. Dodgers in 2022: 2-2, 6.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9.3 K/9; 3 of those were in Coors

Grove (1-0, 4.07 ERA) makes his 6th start and 7th appearance. He has a 1.40 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 7.8 K/9 in 24 1/3 IP.

Solid in Sept.: 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 in 15 IP over 3 GS

Small sample size, but not as good at home: 4.30 ERA, 1.71 WHIP vs. 3.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP on road

Rockies at Dodgers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Rockies +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Dodgers -250 (bet $250 to win $100)

: Rockies +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Dodgers -250 (bet $250 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Rockies +1.5 (-105) | Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

: Rockies +1.5 (-105) | Dodgers -1.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Rockies at Dodgers picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 6, Rockies 3

You couldn’t pay me to bet on this moneyline with the Dodgers devoid of incentive. What I will do, though, is bet on the Dodgers to score 5 runs. They have done so 3 out of the last 4 times they played the Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Freeland has allowed the Dodgers at least 3 in all 4 starts this year. They’ll get another 2 off the bullpen.

Take the DODGERS OVER 4.5 TOTAL RUNS (-135).

The Dodgers should win by more than 2, but again, there’s that whole “they don’t have to show up” fear. Do you know who has shown up against the Dodgers? Freeland.

He’s not a strikeout guy, but he has whiffed a Dodger per inning this season. He has 22 Ks in 21 1/3 innings. We’re asking for 5 today, and if he can stay in the game long enough, FREELAND OVER 4.5 K’S (+125) makes sense.

The Rockies are 5-5 O/U, and the Dodgers are strangely 3-7 over the last 10. The Rockies have scored just 27 runs over the last 10, and 6 of those were at Coors Field!

I’m staying away and hoping to cash the first 2.

PASS.

