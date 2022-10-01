ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Black Panther Finally Revealed in Wakanda Forever Trailer

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theaters November 11, 2022.
Whoopi Goldberg Says 'That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me' After Body-Criticism from New Movie 'Till'

A critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" While Whoopi Goldberg will accept criticism when it comes to her films, she will not entertain any comments towards her body. The 66-year-old Oscar-winning actress hit back against a Daily Beast critic's review of her new Emmett Till biopic titled "Till" after the critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" following the film's New York Film Festival premiere.
Emma Caulfield Reveals She's Been Living with Multiple Sclerosis for Ten Years

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star said that she did not disclose her diagnosis and was dealing with the effects of MS while filming "WandaVision." Emma Caulfield is done being silent about the silent disease she's been battling since 2010, revealing in a new interview with Vanity Fair that she has multiple sclerosis.
