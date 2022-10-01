ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344bdu_0iIIA8UC00

The New England Patriots (1-2) are on the road in Week 4 for a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-1). Kickoff is Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field (CBS) Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Patriots vs. Packers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Patriots struggled offensively for the first 2 weeks of the season, scoring a combined 24 points. Last week, they scored 26 points and gained 447 yards of offense, but they also turned the ball over 4 times in a 37-26 loss in which QB Mac Jones was lost to an ankle injury. He threw 3 interceptions in the loss.

The Packers have won 2 games in a row after a season-opening 23-7 loss to the Vikings. QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown 2 touchdown passes in each of the last 2 weeks. Green Bay’s defense limited the Buccaneers to 285 total yards and kept them from scoring a game-tying 2-point conversion after they scored a touchdown with 14 seconds remaining in the Packers’ 14-12 win.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Patriots at Packers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 2:25 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Patriots +360 (bet $100 to win $360) | Packers -475 (bet $475 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +9.5 (-112) | Packers -9.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Patriots at Packers key injuries

Patriots

  • S Kyle Duggar (knee) questionable
  • DL Davon Godchaux (back) questionable
  • DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder) out
  • QB Mac Jones (ankle) out
  • WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) questionable
  • CB Jalen Mills (hamstring) questionable

Packers

  • CB Jaire Alexander (groin) questionable

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Patriots at Packers picks and predictions

Prediction

Packers 24, Patriots 13

The Patriots are starting an aging backup quarterback in Brian Hoyer on the road in Green Bay against one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Rodgers.

The Patriots have already had offensive struggles before losing Jones to injury and now face a defense that has allowed a total of 19 points over the last 2 games.

The Packers are overwhelming favorites, but the cost just isn’t worth the action here. PASS.

The Patriots have not yet covered the spread this season. The Packers are 2-1 ATS.

Even with Jones playing most of the game, the Pats still lost by 11 points last week.

The Packers were a league-best 7-2 ATS at home last season.

Baltimore put up 37 on New England last week. Green Bay should be able to get to the mid-20s, and with a limited offense to begin with being led by a 36-year-old Hoyer, the Pats aren’t going to score much.

Take the PACKERS -9.5 (-108).

The Packers have yet to have a game reach 40 total points. Their 3-week totals have been 30, 37 and 26.

The Patriots’ 3 games this season have had totals of 27, 31 and 63.

Could this game get out of hand with the Packers getting into the 30s? Yes, but what is more likely is they control the game early, get a lead and then lean on the running game to slow the game in the second half.

Take UNDER 40.5 (-120).

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Kickoff#Qb Mac Jones#Usa Today Sports Scores
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy