ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

LAKEHURST: ROAD CLOSURE BEGINS TODAY

On Wednesday October 5, 2022 Route 70 eastbound will be closed from the Eisenhower Circle (Route 70 & Union Ave) to Lilac Street for road work. Road work will continue for approximately 2 weeks while a center median is being installed. Expect delays in the area!!. courtesy LPD.
LAKEHURST, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Admiral and Route 166. There are reported injuries at the scene, the extent of which is unknown. Should we receive additional information on this accident, we will update our page as soon as possible.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MULTIPLE POLES WITH ARCING WIRES

Emergency responders are on the scene of multiple poles with arcing wires on Riviera Drive and Branch Blvd. It is impacting electrical service in the area.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACH HAVEN WEST: ACTIVE STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel was on the scene of an active structure fire overnight on the 100 block of Bernard Street. The Ocean County Fire Marshal was called to the scene. No additional information is available at this time.
94.3 The Point

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO ALARM RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency responders are on the scene of a two alarm, single family, two story detached, structure fire on the 100 block of Old Orchard Road. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the building. Once the firemen gain entry the basement was fully involved and a second alarm went out. The fire is now down graded to under control. We did not receive reports of any injuries. There is no additional information available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a working structure fire on the 1200 block of S. Elberon Square. This is an active fire scene. No additional details are available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT ON FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN LAST NIGHT

The crash occurred at 7:19pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 87.2 in Toms River, Ocean County. Based on a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, NJ was stopped in the right shoulder of the GSP south. The passenger of the Jeep, Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, NJ, exited the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of travel. Morillo-Rosario was then struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound and she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound on the GSP. The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately 5 hours.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE – MOBIL HOME

Emergency responders were at the scene of a structure fire (trailer) on the 0 block of Alexander. The fire was from electrical lines under the trailer that were sitting in water. This created an intense smoke condition. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time. No additional information is available.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: CAR INTO BUILDING

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that drove into a commercial building on the 300 block of 17th Ave. The car is lodged halfway into the building. There was injuries as a result of this accident. First responders were able to free the occupants of the car but at this moment the car remains lodged in the building. Rescuers are working on removing the vehicle.
BRICK, NJ
BreakingAC

Driver held in Wildwood crash that killed two people

A Delaware man with a 20-year history of driving violations was on a suspended license when he fatally struck two people in Wildwood last month, according to information at his detention hearing. Gerald White, 37, will remain jailed after a detention hearing that included a list of his driving history...
WILDWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: HAZMAT SITUATION AT APARTMENT

Emergency personnel along with a hazmat team are currently at The Toms River apartments on Main street attempting to determine what kind of chemical reaction from cleaning supplies occurred in an apartment causing the occupant to immediately lose their breath and end up in the emergency room on oxygen. Hazmat...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy