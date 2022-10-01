Read full article on original website
Woman charged with drunk driving after crashing car into Saugus restaurant
It's not the first time a car has crashed into that particular Boston Market, located on Route 1 in Saugus. A Chelsea woman is charged with drunken driving after allegedly crashing her car through the front window of a Boston Market in Saugus on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police and Saugus...
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial
Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man dead, five others seriously injured after being ejected in Route 95 crash
One of the victims in Sunday morning’s crash on Route 95 has died from his injuries after being transported to Boston Medical Center. According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, the deceased is identified as 23-year-old Henry Augustin of Somerville. Augustin and five other men were occupants...
One man arrested for OUI after I-93 multi-vehicle crash leaves driver dead, two injured
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles along Interstate 93 in Dorchester. An adult male who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on I-93 was struck and killed by a vehicle driving down the highway early Saturday morning, according to state police.
whdh.com
Man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
whdh.com
‘I could feel them leave my hands’: Parents of children struck by vehicle in Peabody give updates on their condition
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young children are continuing to recover after being struck by a vehicle in Peabody last week, a healing process their parents gave updates on while the vehicle’s alleged driver appeared in court Monday. Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car...
liveboston617.org
Suspect Flees Area After Firing 5 Rounds in Roslindale
On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 10:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-5 responded to a shotspotter activation near Blakemore Street and Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival at the scene, officers began canvassing for evidence and witnesses. They confirmed five pieces of ballistic evidence in...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
nbcboston.com
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message
New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police looking for public’s help in search for non-verbal autistic boy
The Brockton Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. Kim Manuel is non-verbal and has Autism. He was last seen at 27 Hillberg Avenue in Brockton at approximately 6 PM. The 13-year-old weighs about 100 pounds and is wearing a gray sweat suit...
What we know about the Truro man charged with murder after mother’s burning body found on front lawn
Adam Howe was arrested for allegedly killing his mother Susan, a well-known and beloved Truro resident. On Friday night, police in Truro arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother and setting her body on fire on their front lawn. This is what we know about the incident so far.
Body of missing kayaker found after water search in Chelmsford
A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon after a lengthy search, according to the town’s police department. According to the Chelmsford Police Department, police received a report that a man boating on the lake was in distress. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they were able to locate the kayak but without the man on board.
whdh.com
Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
whdh.com
Suspect in custody in connection with South Boston stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after a Saturday morning stabbing in South Boston. One person was stabbed at 320 Old Colony Ave. at around 8:30 a.m. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
wgbh.org
‘I thought my kids were dead’: Students’ families call for change after shooting at Dorchester high school
An 18-year-old student was shot outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School Tuesday morning, following a stabbing last month at the Dorchester school. Another student, who police believe to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. A gun found in the area has been recovered, according to Boston police. “This...
hyannisnews.com
NANTUCKET COCAINE HAUL LANDS COUPLE IN STATE PRISON
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – [MEDIA STATEMENT] – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywood (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 18 -36 grams, and found Netria Haywood guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 200+ grams. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested Mr. Grant be sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, and requested Ms. Haywood be sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison. Judge Freniere sentenced Mr. Grant to 3 years to 3 years & 1 day in state prison, and Ms. Haywood was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison.
