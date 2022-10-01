We should be in for a treat this weekend. ESPN's College Gameday will be in Lawrence, Kansas, of all places, to set up TCU at Kansas -- a battle of ranked teams. You have the Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher showdown we've waited for since the summer (though A&M's season thus far has worn off some of that shine). The Red River Rivalry renews as both Texas and Oklahoma enter the game unranked. There's also Utah-UCLA, Tennessee-LSU, and Arkansas-Mississippi State. Conference play is in full swing.

