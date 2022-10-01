Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Stars Send Off Show With Goodbye Video: "A Heartfelt Thank You"
"I have to remember this is not a goodbye. It is a heartfelt thank you," an emotional Melissa McBride says in a cast farewell video ahead of the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns with its eight last-ever episodes Sunday, October 2, concluding with the series finale on November 20. AMC Networks has released The Walking Dead: Meet the Generation Dead documentary, featuring recorded goodbyes — or see-you-laters — from cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Paola Lazaro, Michael James Shaw, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Watch the video below.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
When 'The Walking Dead' star Michael James Shaw saw his name in the script, he thought it was a mistake. It turns out they named his character after him.
Michael James Shaw told Insider that when he saw his name in "TWD" script, he initially thought it was a typo. They named Mercer in his likeness.
KTVB
'The Walking Dead': Daryl, Maggie and Negan Unite for Attack Plan as Final Episodes Kick Off (Exclusive)
It's the final countdown. The Walking Dead gears up for its last eight episodes ever, and ET exclusively premieres a dramatic first look from Sunday's return. In the season 11 Part 3 episode, titled "Lockdown," Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) rush to the Commonwealth to stop Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) from going after their families. Meanwhile, Pamela (Laila Robins) deals with protestors demanding justice for Sebastian's (Teo Rapp-Olsson) crimes and Mercer (Michael James Shaw) needs Rosita's (Christian Serratos) help to fight a swarm.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Was ‘The Walking Dead’s Biggest Mistake Announcing Its Spinoffs?
Throughout the years, many plot points on The Walking Dead have provoked fan ire. Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham’s (Michael Cudlitz) gory ends in the lineup. Carl Grimes’ (Chandler Riggs) unexpected gut-punch death, which still stings. Andrea’s (Laurie Holden) demise at the conclusion of Season 3, which baffled comics fans. But surprisingly, one of the most controversial moves from a show known for its sudden and heartbreaking deaths has been…all but confirming who lives.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Aegon and Helaena’s Wedding to the Merling King
A lot happens in House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark.” Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) is laid to rest, Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar and loses an eye, and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) finally sleeps with, schemes with, and gets to marry her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). But in between the fireworks on the beach and those rowdy kids almost killing each other, there were also a lot of quiet, subtle moments in House of the Dragon Episode 7. The latest installment of the HBO hit nodded at the Merling King, an upcoming family wedding, and the inside...
15 details you may have missed on Sunday's 'The Walking Dead' premiere
If you skipped past the title sequence, you missed a few changes to the show's title sequence. Insider breaks down other moments you may have missed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
TVOvermind
Vampire Diaries and Spinoffs Detailed
What started simply on The CW with The Vampire Diaries eventually became complex and long-winded with two additional spinoffs that followed the original vampire franchise on The CW, The Originals and Legacies. Before Arrow and the Arrowverse dominated The CW, until their recent cancelations, shows of the supernatural genre like The Vampire Diaries reigned supreme on The CW. As The Vampire Diaries has been one of the older CW shows, it came from a sensible position that the series was revived through other series since the original series ended. Below, we’ve detailed The Vampire Diaries Universe and its shows, The Vampire Diaries and its spinoffs, The Originals, and Legacies.
Collider
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 Revelation Spawns New Fan Theory
Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon revealed a detail that wasn't included in George R.R. Martin's book, and fans have already come up with some interesting implications it could have later in the story. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood ahead!
‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Episode Guide: When Will The Series Finale Premiere on AMC and AMC+?
The end of The Walking Dead is almost here. As of last night (October 2), the final batch of episodes of the AMC series began airing on the channel, as well as streaming on AMC+. And you’ve still got weeks to go before we say goodbye to Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the rest — at least until their currently in development spinoffs start airing — but given the staggered release schedule between the channel and their streamer, you may be more confused than some dude in the Commonwealth who is wondering...
TV Fanatic
Watch Monarch Season 1 Episode 4 Online
Watch Monarch Season 1 Episode 4 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Monarch S1E4 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Season 6 Episode 3
The Resident Season 6 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead confirms Norman Reedus' Daryl show connection to spinoff
The Walking Dead has offered fans a first look at the hotly-anticipated Daryl Dixon spinoff. Named after the character played by Norman Reedus, the upcoming series in TWD universe will see the crossbow-wielding antihero going for a little European adventure. And Reedus himself has taken to Twitter to share the...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 7 Review: No Love Lost
If there is one word to describe Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 7, it would be MESSY. Every single character finds themselves in some kind of tricky situation, and it makes for a supremely entertaining hour that continues to push us toward the end of this season. Relationships are splintering, people are getting exposed, and the deaths are starting to pile up.
Comments / 0