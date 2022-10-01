Read full article on original website
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are set to move for a Ghanian attacker compared to Sadio Mané. Mané left Anfield in the summer for Bayern Munich after winning two domestic trophies in...
Derby scoreline flattered United despite emphatic City win – Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester United were flattered by the scoreline in their 6-3 derby thrashing by Manchester City on Sunday. City were at their ruthless best as they demolished their arch-rivals 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, with the phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both grabbing hat-tricks.
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must use the pain of Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat as fuel for improvement after admitting attitude and belief was lacking from the outset at Manchester City. A run of four straight Premier League wins under Erik ten Hag came to a shuddering halt on...
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is thriving on the pressure of leading his side through troubled waters. Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return and sit in the bottom three after seven games, having lost their last four.
Jurgen Klopp reassures Darwin Nunez and hopes Liverpool can banish ‘bad moment’
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sought to reassure summer signing Darwin Nunez there are no worries about his contribution or form. The Uruguay international arrived in June for an initial £64million fee – which could rise to a club-record £85m – but the start of his Anfield career has not gone to plan.
Manchester City v Copenhagen: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Danes stop Erling Haaland and/or City from scoring another hatful? Find out with John Brewin
We asked Brad Friedel for his best-ever team-mate XI – and the side he picked is unbelievable
Brad Friedel played for Blackburn, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Galatasaray – and his Perfect XI is littered with superstars. Brad Friedel is one of the Premier League's most enduring goalkeepers – so you may not be surprised to see how good his Perfect XI is. But quite...
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Defiant Brendan Rodgers is ready to embrace the derby heat to dig Leicester out of trouble. The Foxes are rock bottom of the Premier League and winless in the top flight this season.
You have to work for it – Jurgen Klopp says confidence issues can affect anyone
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists even greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not immune from confidence issues as he seeks to find a solution to his side’s inconsistency. Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Brighton, having gone from 2-0 down to 3-2 up, was an example of...
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?
Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration
Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
Phil Foden says Manchester derby hat-trick is a ‘dream come true’
Phil Foden has hailed his stunning derby hat-trick against Manchester United as a dream come true. Both Foden and Erling Haaland hit trebles on Sunday as champions Manchester City thrashed their neighbours 6-3 in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
Arsenal report: Gabriel Martinelli could make shock Chelsea switch
Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli is being watched by Chelsea, with Todd Boehly ready to send Premier League shockwaves once more. Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is on Chelsea's wishlist, following a blistering start to the season. A key member of the Gunners' Brazilian core, Martinelli has nailed down the left-wing spot...
Chelsea report: Blues face competition from Liverpool in race for prodigious MLS winger
Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reportedly going head-to-head with Liverpool (opens in new tab) to try and sign Chicago Fire wonderkid Jhon Duran. The 18-year-old Colombian winger has made a big impact during his first season in MLS, having joined the Fire this January from Envigado in his homeland.
Manchester United report: Club will not block Cristiano Ronaldo exit in January
The Portuguese icon's United future has been the subject of speculation ever since he informed the club in July that he wanted to move on (opens in new tab).
Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood
Burton boss Dino Maamria will be forced to reshuffle his side for their Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood. Right-back Tom Hamer has been ruled out after being sent off in his side’s 3-2 win over Forest Green on Saturday.
Arsenal report: Gunners in talks with Manuel Locatelli over move
Arsenal are looking to add depth to their midfield – and have turned to a former target to strengthen the squad. Arsenal want to sign Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli and have been given the clearest indication yet that the deal could yet happen. Locatelli moved to the Old Lady...
Adidas World Cup boots: New multicolour Al Rihla boots released
Adidas World Cup boots: New multicolour Al Rihla boots released

Attention, all: the new Adidas World Cup boots are out, inspired by the ball itself. It's that time of year again (admittedly, much, much later than usual).
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start
Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
