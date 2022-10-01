ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration

Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
Arsenal report: Gabriel Martinelli could make shock Chelsea switch

Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli is being watched by Chelsea, with Todd Boehly ready to send Premier League shockwaves once more. Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is on Chelsea's wishlist, following a blistering start to the season. A key member of the Gunners' Brazilian core, Martinelli has nailed down the left-wing spot...
Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood

Burton boss Dino Maamria will be forced to reshuffle his side for their Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood. Right-back Tom Hamer has been ruled out after being sent off in his side’s 3-2 win over Forest Green on Saturday.
Arsenal report: Gunners in talks with Manuel Locatelli over move

Arsenal are looking to add depth to their midfield – and have turned to a former target to strengthen the squad. Arsenal want to sign Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli and have been given the clearest indication yet that the deal could yet happen. Locatelli moved to the Old Lady...
Adidas World Cup boots: New multicolour Al Rihla boots released

Attention, all: the new Adidas World Cup boots are out, inspired by the ball itself. It's that time of year again (admittedly, much, much later than usual). We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. We check over 250 million products every day for the best...
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start

Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
