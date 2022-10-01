Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
The Pixel 6a for $350 ($100 off) makes for an incredible deal
The Pixel 7 might be arriving this week, but if you're not interested in any of that newfangled flagship stuff, have we got a deal for you! The Pixel 6a, Google's cheaper, simpler smartphone, is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $100 off. That makes for a pretty incredible $349 price tag instead of the normal $449. If you don't count bundling deals that require signing up for a new phone line, this is the lowest price we've seen the phone at.
NFL・
Apple Insider
This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
The best TV deals 2022: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED
These are the best 4K, OLED and HDR TV deals available right now.
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
AOL Corp
Apple Watch drops to $249 — plus the rest of Amazon’s astounding weekend deals, starting at $6
If you're looking to enjoy some TLC and shopping therapy this weekend, you may want to sneak-preview the best deals first. Luckily for you, Amazon just dropped a metric ton of weekend-only deals on some of its biggest sellers, from outdoor fun necessities like portable projectors, fire pits and camping essentials to indoor upgrades on kitchen appliances, smart-home gadgets, vacuums and more. Want to zhush up your wardrobe? Add some extra goodness into your beauty routine? Don't worry, they've got that covered, too — and we've got you covered by collecting all the best markdowns in one place.
bleepingcomputer.com
Save hundreds on Microsoft Office Pro for Windows, Mac with this deal
While opinions can differ on Microsoft from a cybersecurity perspective, their productivity software is key to building work-ready devices for remote work or BYOD. As part of our Deal Days sale, our alternative to Prime Day, you can set any laptop, Mac, or PC, up with Microsoft Office at the lowest price available now through October 12th.
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
CNET
If You're Not Using Amazon Subscribe and Save, You're Shopping All Wrong
It's a pain to shop for your favorite products only for them to run out when you need them the most. And with prices steadily rising on everything including home essentials, it's vital for your family and pockets to keep prices low. What if I told you that there's a useful way to find your favorite products at a discount and get automatic savings?
Digital Trends
Hurry! The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop is insanely cheap right now
Students and other laptop shoppers on a budget should turn their attention to Lenovo right now, as the computing giant has discounted the second generation ThinkPad X13 laptop a massive 65%. You can take the laptop home for just $629, with a total savings of $1,190 from its regular price of $1,819. This brings the price of a pretty expensive laptop down into the range of the best budget laptops, and makes one of the best laptop deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included with your purchase. An additional 5% savings is available to students and teachers, as well as businesses with a LenovoPRO account.
Ars Technica
The Pixel 4 hits end of life after three years of service
The Pixel 4 is officially hitting its end of life this month after three short years of service. We sometimes see these dead Google phones get one more wrap-up update before Google cuts the cord, but the Android October 2022 update is the end of the line here. Further Reading.
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple Watch clearance sale, Belkin 15W MagSafe iPhone 14 charger $85, more
All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a clearance sale at Woot, discounting Apple Watch models to all-time lows. Plus, you can score the best prices yet on official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases from $21 while locking in a rare chance to save on Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charger. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Ars Technica
YouTube experiment makes 4K videos a Premium-exclusive feature
Two months ago, Sundar Pichai announced a new era of belt-tightening at Google, leading to the shutdown of the Pixel laptop hardware team, a culling of half of the experimental projects at Area 120, a spinoff of Project Loon's technology, and the death of Google Stadia. Next up for the icy hand of Google's budget department might be YouTube. MacRumors reports that YouTube is experimenting with paywalling 4K video resolution for videos, making it exclusive to subscribers of YouTube Premium.
Ars Technica
Nest Wifi Pro brings 6E network, removes Assistant and backward compatibility
Google's Nest Wifi Pro system, previously seen at the Federal Communications Commission and in accidental retail listings, has been made official. The system expands the wireless powers of a Nest mesh system and adds Thread and Matter support, but it can't work with older Nest Wifi hardware. The big upgrade...
Ars Technica
New PS5 exploit unlocks root privileges, read/write memory access
Long-time console hacker and exploit developer SpecterDev has released a PS5 exploit that can give users root privileges and read/write access to large chunks of system memory. While this exploit can't be used to actually execute arbitrary code just yet, it represents an important step toward getting homebrew code running on the console.
Ars Technica
Linux 6.0 arrives with support for newer chips, core fixes, and oddities
A stable version of Linux 6.0 is out, with 15,000 non-merge commits and a notable version number for the kernel. And while major Linux releases only happen when the prior number's dot numbers start looking too big—"there is literally no other reason"—there are a lot of notable things rolled into this release besides a marking in time.
The 5 Best Dishwashers of 2022
Our top pick is the Bosch 300 Series Dishwasher because it offers luxury features at a more reasonable price.
Ars Technica
Rights holders got Google to remove 6 billion links from Search over 10 years
Over the past decade, Google has consistently documented its efforts to remove links from its search results to content that the tech giant considers pirated, and recently, the total number of Google takedowns since its reporting began has shot past 6 billion. It's a milestone that Torrent Freak suggested shows that, "[w]hile copyright infringement can't be eradicated entirely, Google is slowly but steadily presenting itself as a willing partner in the anti-piracy fight."
BBC
The DIY gadgets that could keep your energy bill down
Hidden in an attic in Chester, a tiny computer constantly downloads local weather data from the internet and uses it to save a homeowner money. The gadget, no more than a handful of circuit boards and wiring in a small plastic case, is connected to a gas boiler. When it's warm outside, it turns the boiler flow temperature down as less energy is needed to heat the building. This is known as weather compensation.
