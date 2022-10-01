Read full article on original website
Related
CDC Warns of Possible Severe Flu Season Ahead
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years, and that doesn’t bode well for the United States, federal health officials warned Tuesday. America's flu season often mirrors what unfolds in Australia, where winter spans April through October. Making matters worse, only 49% of Americans plan to get a flu shot during the 2022-2023 flu season, according to a new survey of...
Amid growing teacher shortage, Ohio lawmaker wants veterans to teach without licenses
Military veterans would be able to teach in Ohio's K-12 classrooms without getting a traditional teacher's license if a bill introduced by a former Navy SEAL becomes law. Sen. Frank Hoagland, R-Mingo Junction, believes Senate Bill 361 is a step toward acknowledging how much training military instructors receive while eliminating barriers to...
Comments / 0