ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Week 5: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies defeat Idaho State ahead of bye week

The No. 3 Grizzlies advanced to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Sky play after travelling to Pocatello, Idaho before their bye week. No. 3 Montana Grizzlies rebound from slow start to handle still-winless Idaho State on the road. Trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, the Grizzlies responded with a...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana soccer team battles Eastern Washington to scoreless draw

MISSOULA — It was the same script and another frustrating end result for the Montana soccer team on Sunday, as the Grizzlies played well enough to win but came away without a victory for the third straight match. Montana blitzed Eastern Washington early and often in front of a...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana softball team posts home wins Sunday

MISSOULA — The Montana softball team improved to 6-0 on the fall with two more wins on Sunday at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated Miles Community College 8-0 and Carroll 3-1. The Grizzlies defeated Columbia Basin and Miles CC on Saturday, both by 9-1 scores. “I thought...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
College Sports
State
Idaho State
Missoula, MT
Sports
Missoula, MT
Football
Pocatello, ID
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Idaho College Sports
Local
Montana Football
Pocatello, ID
Football
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Montana State
Pocatello, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
406mtsports.com

Martin returns to lead Montana men's tennis team at Utah Invite

MISSOULA — Playing his first competitive tennis in over a year since recovering from injury, Montana junior netter Guillermo Martin paced the Griz with a team-high 3-1 singles record to finish second in his group at the Utah Invitational in Salt Lake City over the weekend. Playing matches both...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula tennis director honored with national award

Scott Potter, longtime tennis director at Peak Health and Wellness in Missoula, received a national award recently from the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA). Potter was honored with the USPTA Star Award in a ceremony in New Orleans. The award recognizes certified professionals that have dedicated many years to...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Socking it to cancer: Drummond's Annabelle Yates and teammates bring awareness to childhood disease

DRUMMOND – When people use the word cancer, it’s typically linked with people who are older or have some unhealthy habit. Rarely is it linked to a child of four years old. But such was the case with Annabelle Yates of the Drummond volleyball team. It doesn’t define her, but the freshman defensive specialist doesn’t back away from it either.
DRUMMOND, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy