Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Week 5: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies defeat Idaho State ahead of bye week
The No. 3 Grizzlies advanced to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Sky play after travelling to Pocatello, Idaho before their bye week. No. 3 Montana Grizzlies rebound from slow start to handle still-winless Idaho State on the road. Trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, the Grizzlies responded with a...
406mtsports.com
Montana women's golf team finishes fall schedule with fifth-place finish
The Montana women’s golf team finished fifth on Tuesday at the Big O Classic at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska, as the Grizzlies’ fall tournament schedule came to an end. After shooting rounds of 310 and 316 on Monday and sitting fourth out of nine teams...
406mtsports.com
Montana soccer team battles Eastern Washington to scoreless draw
MISSOULA — It was the same script and another frustrating end result for the Montana soccer team on Sunday, as the Grizzlies played well enough to win but came away without a victory for the third straight match. Montana blitzed Eastern Washington early and often in front of a...
406mtsports.com
Montana softball team posts home wins Sunday
MISSOULA — The Montana softball team improved to 6-0 on the fall with two more wins on Sunday at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated Miles Community College 8-0 and Carroll 3-1. The Grizzlies defeated Columbia Basin and Miles CC on Saturday, both by 9-1 scores. “I thought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Martin returns to lead Montana men's tennis team at Utah Invite
MISSOULA — Playing his first competitive tennis in over a year since recovering from injury, Montana junior netter Guillermo Martin paced the Griz with a team-high 3-1 singles record to finish second in his group at the Utah Invitational in Salt Lake City over the weekend. Playing matches both...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate boys soccer primed for run at another state title; girls secure league crown
MISSOULA — Death, taxes and the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team having a good season. Those are the three things that are guaranteed these days. After all, the Knights have lost just once in their previous 64 contests. They've won three straight State AA championships and are pushing to make that four.
406mtsports.com
Missoula tennis director honored with national award
Scott Potter, longtime tennis director at Peak Health and Wellness in Missoula, received a national award recently from the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA). Potter was honored with the USPTA Star Award in a ceremony in New Orleans. The award recognizes certified professionals that have dedicated many years to...
406mtsports.com
Socking it to cancer: Drummond's Annabelle Yates and teammates bring awareness to childhood disease
DRUMMOND – When people use the word cancer, it’s typically linked with people who are older or have some unhealthy habit. Rarely is it linked to a child of four years old. But such was the case with Annabelle Yates of the Drummond volleyball team. It doesn’t define her, but the freshman defensive specialist doesn’t back away from it either.
Comments / 0