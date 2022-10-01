ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill joins Ukraine war effort as he meets Zelensky and dubs Russia the ‘evil empire’

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476srW_0iII0BnP00

STAR Wars actor Mark Hamill has joined Ukraine's war effort as he met with President Zelensky on Saturday - and dubbed Russia the "evil empire".

The Hollywood star, best known as Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi franchise, agreed to front Ukraine's United24 programme, which aims to raise funds to replenish the country's drone stock and train fighter pilots.

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has agreed to join Ukraine's war effort
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rN54I_0iII0BnP00
Hamill will front Ukraine's United24 programme which aims to raise funds to replenish the country's drone stocks Credit: AFP

Hamill will become programme ambassador and focus his attention on promoting the Army of Drone projects, according to the President's office.

Upon receiving the title, The Star Wars actor said: "In this long and unequal fight, Ukraine needs continuous additional support. That’s why I was honoured President Zelensky asked me to become an ambassador for the Army of Drones.

"I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world.

"Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pv2vf_0iII0BnP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3TUy_0iII0BnP00

President Zelensky issued his own statement thanking the 71-year-old.

"The light will win over darkness. I believe in this, our people believe in this.

"Thank you for taking on this difficult mission of being the first ambassador to help Ukraine raise funds for the Army of Drones to support our defenders. It is really important!" he said.

Hamill isn't the first big Hollywood name to back Ukraine.

Last week, Barbra Streisand announced she'd serve as an ambassador for the Friends of Ukraine campaign.

The legendary singer and actor hailed the "capability and courage" of Ukrainians as an "inspiration for all those worldwide who promote democracy and fight authoritarianism".

The Friends of Ukraine has 24,000 subscribers who send monthly donations of $24 towards medical equipment for Ukrainians.

Others who have rallied behind Ukraine include famed footballer Andriy Shevchenko, Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber and the American pop band Imagine Dragons.

The announcement comes as at least 20 people, including children, were killed after Putin's evil troops shelled a civilian convoy trying to flee the heavy fighting.

Ukraine's security service said the "cruel" attack happened in a "grey zone" between Russian-controlled and Ukrainian-controlled territory in the east of the country.

Seven vehicles were hit in the shelling between occupied Svatove in Luhansk region and Ukrainian-held Kupiansk which Kyiv recaptured last month, the security service said.

Shocking images of the bombardment showed burnt out cars next to a railway track and the charred remains of the civilians who had been trying to flee.

Two bodies were seen seated in the driving seats of their cars, with one still holding the steering wheel.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said the cops came across the horrifying scene near the village of Kurylivka on Thursday - but it's believed the attack happened on September 25.

Vasyl Malyuk, acting head of Ukraine's security service, said: "At least 20 people died, including 10 children.

"A brutal attack on civilians was carried out by a subversive and intelligence group of the occupiers - they shot six old cars at close range with small arms and one Gazelle truck," he said.

Ukraine said it would "do everything to make the occupiers answer for this bloody crime".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294tQY_0iII0BnP00
Hamill played Luke Skywalker in the early Star Wars movies Credit: Alamy

Comments / 16

Roger Miranda
1d ago

Trump needs to learn a lot from Mr. Zelensky in how to be a real citizen I don’t see this guy hiding like Trump the traitor did during the Vietnam war just to start

Reply
2
purple monkey
1d ago

Sorry mark I don’t listen to geo political advice from out of touch celebrities.

Reply
5
Related
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Putin ‘has annexed more than 15% of Ukraine’, claims Kremlin – but Zelensky’s forces on the march

RUSSIA claims it has formally completed the annexation of 15% of Ukrainian territory as Vladimir Putin completed legal paperwork today - but Ukrainian forces are continuing to make successful incursions to reclaim land that previously belonged to them. The regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have now been formally...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin’s health is ‘dramatically deteriorating’ & his ‘secret conditions have impacted his judgement in Ukraine’

VLADIMIR Putin's heath is "dramatically deteriorating" and his secret conditions have impacted his judgement over Ukraine, it is claimed. Political analyst Valery Solovey - whose earlier claims about the Kremlin leader's poor health were denied - alleges that Putin’s secret medical conditions have impacted on his judgment on the war.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andriy Shevchenko
Person
Liev Schreiber
Person
Mark Hamill
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Russia#Actor#The Army Of Drones#Ukrainians
msn.com

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight in Ukraine as devastating losses and poor battlefield performance have lead to refusals to go into combat, a US official said. Ukraine's punishing counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the significant damage its forces have inflicted on Russian troops have led to a personnel shortage within President Vladimir Putin's military, a senior US defense official told reporters on Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine

Russia has deployed helicopters and weapons in the occupied Ukrainian Kherson region in an effort to round up soldiers who had deserted their positions, according to Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook update Friday afternoon that "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were contributing to a deterioration in the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops. The number of deserters is also increasing, it said.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Shocking New Torture Methods Revealed in Russian Horror Chamber

BALAKLIYA, Eastern Ukraine—“Our father who art in heaven,” begins the words of the Lord’s Prayer scratched into the side of a wall in a police station turned torture chamber in the recently liberated city of Balakliya. The floors of the cells are still stained with blood, and the stench of human waste and rotting food is overwhelming. At the top are a series of scratches marking the days passed, and next to them, a simple cross.For six months, this police station, as with many others in the region, was the center of a brutal Russian occupation regime based on violence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
The Hill

A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The people are afraid’

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Finally, a courageous Russian soldier tells all about the war against Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev is a 33-year-old paratrooper who wrote an explosive memoir, “Zov” (Call), that appeared in early August. Filatyev exposes the war as an act of Russian aggression, shows that most Russian soldiers are hungry, dirty and demoralized, and savagely criticizes the Russian generals and officers. His exposé rings true, if only because it is identical to the one proffered by Ukrainian and Western policymakers, journalists, analysts and generals.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
790K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy