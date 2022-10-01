ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski slams ‘Blonde’ for ‘fetishizing female pain’: I’m ‘pissed off’

By Rachel Summer Small
Page Six
 3 days ago

Emily Ratajkowski is calling out Andrew Dominik-directed Marilyn Monroe biopic, “Blonde,” accusing the film of “fetishizing female pain.”

The model took to TikTok on Friday to vent about the flick starring Ana de Armas , which she has yet to watch.

“I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death,” the actress, 31, said.

Mentioning collective fascination with Amy Winehouse, Britney Spears and Princess Diana’s death as cases-in-point, Ratajkowski asserted that, as a society, “we love to fetishize female pain … We obsess over dead girls and serial killers.”

The “My Body” author also confessed that “as women — I mean, I can say for myself for sure — but I’ve learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt in my life.”

Emily Ratajkowski slammed the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” for “fetishizing female pain, even in death.”
She explained that her issues “feels like something that can be tended to,” calling it “kind of sexy” to be a “f–ked up girl.”

Ratajkowski noted, “I think we do that in many, many different ways. But I want that to change.

The model plans to be “pissed off” watching the movie.
“So I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more pissed off,” the “Gone Girl” star continued. “2022, baby, is my bitch era. I think we should all be in our bitch era.”

Ratajkowski said that she plans to “be pissed off” when she watches the movie, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ semi-fictional biography of the same name, calling that mood “nothing new.”

“I’m just gonna get angry,” she concluded.

One day prior to Ratajkowski’s social media upload, Courtney Stodden told Page Six that they will be boycotting the film .

“I will not be watching,” the 28-year-old singer said on Thursday. “As somebody who understands what it feels like to be exploited in a sexual way and then have people turn you into a joke when you are not a joke, I think diving into that is a little disrespectful.”

Stodden urged others to “please” not watch the movie, adding, “That is not Marilyn Monroe, that is not her story. It’s fictionalized and it’s to make her something she wasn’t. She never wanted to be the girl they’re painting her as.”

“Blonde” has been critically panned since its Sept. 16 release, with many reviews slamming the narrative for portraying the iconic actress in a reductive, oversexualized light.

