Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Mediator: Ousted Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba has offered his resignation and a new junta head has accepted the terms
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Mediator: Ousted Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba has offered his resignation and a new junta head has accepted the terms. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 1:47 p.m. EDT
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to annex. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman, who usually focuses on his own military’s successes and the enemy’s losses, admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site
DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to t he massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency,...
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery
An 85-year-old Iranian-American detained for six years in Iran on what the U.S. says were specious charges left the country and arrived in Oman on Wednesday on his way for urgent medical treatment
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon-Express
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
FIFA・
Lebanon-Express
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied.
Lebanon-Express
As support sags, Danish prime minister calls Nov. 1 election
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called a general election for Nov. 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office. Frederiksen, who has headed a minority government since June 2019, has seen her popularity dwindle due to her role in a pandemic-related decision to wipe out Denmark's captive mink population.
Lebanon-Express
EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine amid its monthslong war, EU officials said. Diplomats struck the deal in Brussels that also includes curbs on EU exports of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this year. Derrick Palmer, the vice president of the Amazon Labor Union, said day-shift workers were sent home with pay due to the fire, which began late afternoon Monday. But night-shift employees, who were just coming in for their shift were told to remain in a break area until management figured out the situation, he said. Dozens of workers began to raise concerns about safety. Some were worried the air in the facility would be unsafe to breathe because of smoke from the fire. Eventually, roughly 100 workers held a sit-down protest at the facility’s main office, demanding to be sent home with pay.
Lebanon-Express
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
Lebanon-Express
Qatar ruler in Czech Republic to talk business, gas exports
PRAGUE (AP) — Qatar’s emir paid his first visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday for business talks expected to include a potential deal for deliveries of Qatari liquefied natural gas. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is accompanied by a large delegation, was formally greeted by...
Lebanon-Express
Serbian police detain migrant smugglers by Hungary's border
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian special police raided a makeshift camp near the border with Hungary and detained alleged people smugglers found there Wednesday along with weapons, money and about 200 migrants. The police operation by the Tisa River came two days after the governments of Serbia, Hungary and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lebanon-Express
Ukrainian troops continue offensive, claim new gains in Russia annexed region
Ukrainian troops continued to push forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
Lebanon-Express
Frontline villagers emerge from Lyman basements as Russians retreat in Ukraine
Ukraine on Sunday claimed full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, its most significant battlefield gain from Russia in weeks, providing a potential staging post for further attacks to the east while heaping further pressure on the Kremlin.
Comments / 0