Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 1:47 p.m. EDT

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to annex. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman, who usually focuses on his own military’s successes and the enemy’s losses, admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Lebanon-Express

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
Lebanon-Express

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied.
Lebanon-Express

As support sags, Danish prime minister calls Nov. 1 election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called a general election for Nov. 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office. Frederiksen, who has headed a minority government since June 2019, has seen her popularity dwindle due to her role in a pandemic-related decision to wipe out Denmark's captive mink population.
Lebanon-Express

EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine amid its monthslong war, EU officials said. Diplomats struck the deal in Brussels that also includes curbs on EU exports of...
The Associated Press

Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this year. Derrick Palmer, the vice president of the Amazon Labor Union, said day-shift workers were sent home with pay due to the fire, which began late afternoon Monday. But night-shift employees, who were just coming in for their shift were told to remain in a break area until management figured out the situation, he said. Dozens of workers began to raise concerns about safety. Some were worried the air in the facility would be unsafe to breathe because of smoke from the fire. Eventually, roughly 100 workers held a sit-down protest at the facility’s main office, demanding to be sent home with pay.
Lebanon-Express

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
Lebanon-Express

Qatar ruler in Czech Republic to talk business, gas exports

PRAGUE (AP) — Qatar’s emir paid his first visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday for business talks expected to include a potential deal for deliveries of Qatari liquefied natural gas. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is accompanied by a large delegation, was formally greeted by...
Lebanon-Express

Serbian police detain migrant smugglers by Hungary's border

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian special police raided a makeshift camp near the border with Hungary and detained alleged people smugglers found there Wednesday along with weapons, money and about 200 migrants. The police operation by the Tisa River came two days after the governments of Serbia, Hungary and...
