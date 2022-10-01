Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins Facing Tough Roster Decision With Studnicka
As the Boston Bruins have moved their way through training camp for the 2022-23 season, there have been some battles to keep an eye on ahead of the season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. The biggest and most broken down battle has come in the battle for the three spots on the fourth line for first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
Yardbarker
Predators Taking a Long Look at Two Colorado Eagles AHL Standouts
It doesn't feel natural in Nashville to appreciate much of anything when it comes to Colorado and hockey after last season. Yet this preseason Predators coaches and fans have watched two former Colorado Eagles players make their push for a spot on the NHL regular season roster. Defenseman Jordan Gross and left winger Kiefer Sherwood are making the most of their time in Music City.
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the
Penguins Practice: Blueger Skates, P.O Joseph Not on Website Roster
CRANBERRY — The start of the Pittsburgh Penguins regular season is eight days away, the decisions are dwindling, injured players are getting healthy, and P.O Joseph does not appear on the Penguins website roster. Joseph’s omission could be a simple clerical or website error. Those happen, but Joseph has...
NBC Sports
Coaching carousel leaves 10 NHL teams with new face on bench
The coaching carousel spun a little faster than usual across the NHL, meaning nearly a third of the league will have someone new behind the bench this season. And not just bottom-feeders making changes. Ten teams go into the season next month with a new coach, from Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida...
NHL
Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster
Five players were assigned to Bridgeport Islanders training camp. The New York Islanders announced the following roster moves. The following five players have been assigned to Bridgeport Islanders training camp: goaltender Jakub Skarek and forwards William Dufour, Simon Holmstrom, Ruslan Iskhakov and Aatu Raty. Isaiah George has been assigned to...
NHL
Josi, Niederreiter of Predators visit hospital as part of Bern trip
BERN, Switzerland -- Jan Heuerding lay in his hospital bed after having his tonsils removed, his window overlooking the Alps in the distance, when two men wearing medical masks entered his room Tuesday. The 14-year-old knew exactly who they were. They were Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter, the Nashville Predators'...
NHL
Newfoundland ready to finally celebrate Hockeyville win
GANDER, Newfoundland -- For those who have navigated the complicated journey from the outposts of this province, the return of professional hockey to the island is a reason to celebrate. Kraft Hockeyville 2020, postponed two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, will see the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators playing a...
NHL
Caps Take on Wings at Cap One
After playing three road exhibitions in a span of four nights to finish out last week, the Capitals took Sunday off and returned to the rigors of training camp practice on Monday and Tuesday, with a newly trimmed camp roster in the wake of a small round of weekend cuts. On Wednesday night the Caps will take on the Detroit Red Wings in Washington's penultimate preseason game. The two teams met in Detroit last week when the Caps skated off with a 2-0 victory.
NHL
Canucks Reduce 2022 Pre-Season Roster by 13 Players
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by 13 players. Vancouver's current pre-season roster now consists of 29 players. The following players have been placed on waivers and designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. The following...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
NBC Sports
5 questions as Flyers shape roster, prepare for start of Tortorella era
There's one more tune-up and a week of practice before the real thing begins for John Tortorella and company. The Flyers' new head coach did not implement system work early on in training camp. His primary focus was conditioning, work ethic and familiarizing himself with 60-plus healthy players. The Flyers' roster is down to around the high-30s, excluding players with any type of injury that isn't considered a day-to-day issue. With a noteworthy big club group, the Flyers started to introduce system work on the ice last Friday.
NHL
Hockeyville Hub: Day 1
Stanley Cup arrives in Twillingate by boat for tour of town, will be on display at Hawkins Arena. Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, New Foundland, and Elisipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game will actually be played in Gander on Thursday (6 p.m. ET, TVAS, ESPN+), and the Elisipogtog First Nation will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, ESPN+). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elisipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Jay Woodcroft longshot for Jack Adams Trophy, Barzal inks eight-year deal with Islanders and more
NHL.com is in the midst of releasing its trophy tracker with 15 of its writers filling out ballots. Jay Woodcroft was one of 10 NHL bench bosses to receive first-place votes for the Jack Adams trophy, but was a distant seventh in overall voting. While there are a number of good names on the list, I find it hard to believe he’s so low.
NHL
Canes Assign Lagesson, Seeley To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defensemen William Lagesson and Ronan Seeley to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes training camp roster now stands at 41 players and is...
NHL
Danforth hopes for even more in year two with the Blue Jackets
Justin Danforth was not your everyday rookie in the NHL. In the NHL today, most players make their debuts from the ages of 18 to 22, or by their mid-20s at the latest. Most are just coming out of college or even straight out of junior hockey. This was not...
NHL
Preseason Recap: Canes Close Out Exhibition Slate With Defeat In Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes skated in their fifth and final tune-up contest Tuesday night, suffering their first and only defeat of the stretch at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres. Three Things. 1) Made It A Game Late. Tuesday morning Rod Brind'Amour acknowledged that the team's preseason finale...
NHL
Devils Announce 2022-23 Theme Night, Giveaway Schedule | RELEASE
NEWARK, NJ (October 5, 2022) - The New Jersey Devils announced today the club's 2022-23 Theme Night and Giveaway schedule. The list of theme nights includes the Home Opener presented by Citizens, 2003 Championship 20th Anniversary Night, Star Wars Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Mascot Madness Kids Day, Youth Hockey Day and more. Single-game theme night tickets are available for purchase at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Sullivan, Brind'Amour top Adams picks as NHL top coach
Gallant, Hynes, Bednar among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the top coach in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
