NFLPA fires neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa’s return

The first domino from the Tua Tagovailoa situation has fallen.

The NFLPA has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game, per multiple reports.

Tagovailoa seemed to experience gross motor instability after a hit to the head against the Bills, which should have resulted in his not being allowed to return to the game unless it did not have a neurological cause. The Dolphins, after the game, said that Tagovailoa’s back seized up.

On Thursday against the Bengals, though, the 24-year-old third-year quarterback suffered another blow to the head , resulting in a scary situation that saw him hospitalized.

Players and coaches throughout the league have expressed outrage both that Tagovailoa was allowed to return to Sunday’s game and play in Thursday’s game. An official investigation is ongoing.

Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a head injury on the play. USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa (1) after being sacked during the second half against the Bills. Getty Images

The NFLPA, though, had seen enough and felt no need to wait in moving on from the neurotrauma consultant.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the players association found that the individual made several mistakes. Both that person and the Dolphins’ team physician were interviewed on Friday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Currently, there is no timetable for Tagovailoa’s return , Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday.