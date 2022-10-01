Read full article on original website
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
Horror details after 3 killed at world’s largest indoor amusement park when Mindbender rollercoaster crashed at 60mph
THE sole survivor of a rollercoaster crash has spoken out about the tragic day when the car crashed at 60 mph and killed three people. Rod Chayko is now in his early 60s, but 30 years after his accident at the world's largest indoor amusement park, he still "think[s] about it every day."
At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China
At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
A massive fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship. Cellphone cameras caught it all
Vacations are supposed to be relaxing. A video from on board a recent trip Carnival Cruise shows just the opposite of that.
Body parts and debris found in Baltic Sea after "ghost plane" crashes with prominent businessman, 3 others on board
Human remains and debris have been found in the Baltic Sea during a search operation off Latvia's coast where a private jet crashed in mysterious circumstances, likely killing all four occupants. Karl-Peter Griesemann, a prominent German businessman, was aboard the plane with three others, a spokesperson for Quick Air, an...
Stunt pilot is killed in front of thousands of stunned spectators at Nevada air races after flying too low and crashing into field
This is the horrifying moment a jet plunged into the ground before erupting in a huge fireball, killing the pilot. Footage posted on Twitter on Sunday starts off with two planes racing across the Reno mountains in Nevada when one of them gets too low and crashes into a field.
Student splashed out on private jets, parties and designer clothes after being accidentally paid £850,000 food grant
A STUDENT splashed out on private jets, parties and designer clothes after a staggering £850,000 was paid into her account. The costly mixup happened when Sibongile Mani, 27 received the whopping sum instead of the usual £85 monthly food grant. The accountancy student at the Walter Sisulu University...
Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft
A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
Horrifying moment trapeze artist fails to grasp her husband's hand during new aerial routine and crashes down to the ground suffering spinal injuries at packed Russian circus
Footage shows the appalling moment when a 26-year-old trapeze artist fell into the circus ring during a new act in front of hundreds of children and their parents. Tatyana Zolotukhina was performing with her husband Sergey Zolotukhin, 34, when she failed to catch his hand and plunged 16ft crashing on the ground during a show in Russia.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Passenger left fuming after man reclines entire row of seats during flight – but people are divided
A MAN has divided opinions online after he complained about a passenger reclining two seats on the plane. The passenger said he was on a long flight with his laptop, hoping to do some "important work". He wrote on Reddit: "About 15 minutes into the flight, the guy sitting in...
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul
A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
Seven drown trying to rescue their cars in underground parking lot as Typhoon Hinnamnor smashes into South Korea
AT least seven people have died while trying to rescue their cars in an underground parking lot as Typhoon Hinnamnor battered South Korea's southern coast. The catastrophic storm saw nine people trapped in the garage of an apartment complex in the port city of Pohang as they tried to move their cars during the heavy downpours.
I’m a flight attendant – passengers always make the same mistake when storing their suitcase on the plane
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the big mistake passengers keep making when storing their bags on the plane. Most travellers try and travel with just hand luggage to save on time and money. Not only do low-cost airlines charge passengers to check in suitcases, but more airlines have been losing...
