Bozeman, MT

Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area

One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman

This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas

It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
Win Free Tickets to This Awesome Concert in Bozeman

One of today's hottest country stars in playing at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday, October 7, and MY 103.5 wants to send you to the show for free!. Thomas Rhett is bringing his "Bring the Bar to You" Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman this Friday, and we're giving away tickets all week long. We can't wait to hear Thomas Rhett sing all of his huge hits at the Brick, and we want to hook you up with tickets and send you to the concert for free.
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Montana State University to place lights on the M for homecoming in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of homecoming, Montana State University is lighting up the M in Bozeman with LED lights Tuesday evening. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Bozeman Fire posted to Facebook reminding people to not call Gallatin County 9-1-1 to report the lights on the M--it is not a fire; rather, a yearly tradition.
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?

This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
$1.54 Gas in Bozeman, Montana? Yep.

Did I wake up in an alternate universe? Is Donald Trump the president again? Is Ryan Zinke serving as Secretary of Interior again? If you were driving through Bozeman, Montana and you saw gas prices for $1.54 a gallon, no- your eyes were not deceiving you. They had gas for...
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
