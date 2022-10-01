Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
napervillelocal.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman Multiple Times At Hotel In Naperville
A Chicago man is being held in DuPage County Jail without bond after police say he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Extended Stay Hotel on Center Point Circle in Naperville. Willie Tidwell, 50, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the Sept. 10 incident.
Gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
CHICAGO - A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of woman shot dead by estranged husband in Streeterville files wrongful death suit
It was a murder-suicide in Streeterville that made headlines three months ago, when police say a 29-year-old Pakistani-American woman was shot in the head by her estranged husband and now her family has filed a wrongful death suit.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot in suburban Crest Hill; suspect in custody
CREST HILL, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in suburban Crest Hill Tuesday. At about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill police officers responded to the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim. The victim was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CPD warns of violent robberies in the city; at least 12 reported Monday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a string of violent robberies across the city, include at least 12 reported Monday morning. The robbery spree began at a gas station on the West Side. Two men started at a Citgo gas station, at Western and Walnut, shooting a man in the leg and then moving on to attack and rob several more victims. Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed at least a dozen people Monday morning. First, the men shot a 46-year-old man at the Citgo gas station. Officers said he was sitting in his car, when...
Chicago man sentenced to life in prison for fatal road rage shooting
PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly road rage shooting in Minnesota. The shooting occurred in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Jamal Smith was found guilty of killing Jay Boughton last year, as he drove his teen son home from a baseball game.
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man wanted in Midlothian shooting that left two people injured
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - A Dixmoor man is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Midlothian over the weekend. At about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Midlothian police officers were dispatched to the 14600 block of Karlov Avenue for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago shooting in Auburn Gresham injures 3 men just blocks from St. Sabina church
Three people were shot in Auburn Gresham Tuesday afternoon, just blocks away from St. Sabina church, Chicago police said.
Forest Park Review
Domestic violence incident escalates into hostage situation
Police surrounded a house on the 300 block of Marengo Avenue and evacuated one of the residents after her boyfriend allegedly threatened her with a gun. On the morning of Sept. 26, police got a call from Task Inc., a company working under contract to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, saying that one of their clients texted them to say that her boyfriend physically hurt her and wouldn’t let her leave. She also wrote that her boyfriend had a gun. Task Inc. employees contacted the boyfriend, a 46-year-old Forest Park man, who told them that everything was fine.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson
An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
Chicago shooting: Man shoots suspected burglar at Chinatown home, police say
The man who shot the suspected burglar has a concealed carry license, police said.
3 men shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.The three victims were approached by two unknown male suspects in the 1100 block of West 77th Street around 1:18 p.m. The suspects produced handguns and fired shots, according to Chicago police.The three victims were all transported to hospitals in good condition.The first was a 20-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.The second victim, 24, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The third victim, a 28 year old, was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
73-Year-Old Illinois Woman Sets Fire To Own Home, Leaves Man Inside
Police are investigating the relationship.
Toddler killed in hit-and-run on Northwest Side
First responders rushed the toddler to Lurie’s Children's Hospital.
Bond denied for Chicago man accused of attempted murder at Naperville hotel
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Bond was denied for a Chicago man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times earlier this month at a suburban hotel. Willie Tidwell, 50, of the 300 block of W. North Avenue, appeared in bond court Saturday morning where a judge allowed the state’s motion to deny bond.
Comments / 1