Proud Uncle! Justin & Hailey Bieber Spotted Spending Quality Time With 2-Year-Old Niece In Los Angeles

MEGA

More baby fever may be on the way for the "Peaches" crooner. Justin Bieber was spotted out and about with his wife, Hailey Bieber , in Studio City on Friday, September 30.

The two were seen spending some quality time with Hailey's older sister, Alaia Baldwin , and her two-year-old daughter, Iris .

MEGA

The 28-year-old singer was wearing a white t-shirt, half pants, and comfortable shoes along with a cap as he held the little one in his arms while walking around. The supermodel , 25, enjoyed the California weather in a white cropped top, trousers, and dark sunglasses.

HAILEY BIEBER SPILLS THOUGHTS ON THREESOMES, DISCUSSES HER & HUSBAND JUSTIN'S STEAMY BEDROOM BEHAVIOR

The performer was seen kissing Iris on her head as they strolled around the bustling city.

The adorable outing may have fans wishing that the couple would choose to have children of their own, but as OK! previously reported , while the duo plan to become parents, it might not happen soon.

MEGA

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try [to start a family]," the model said earlier this year. "But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take."

The Rhode founder added that 2022 wouldn't be a great time to have a baby . "Definitely no kids this year; that would be a bit hectic, I think," she shared.

HAILEY BIEBER ADMITS HUBBY JUSTIN WAS SORT OF A 'F**K BOY' BEFORE THEY GOT TOGETHER

Hailey also revealed that her idea of becoming a parent has changed over the years. "There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?" she said.

MEGA

The star added that it was ingrained in her head that she wanted to have kids right after getting married. "I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young !" she noted.

The couple's outing with Iris and her mother comes at a time when the model decided to open up about the singer's relationship habits before they got together.

"Obviously he's gone through phases in his life where he was being, you know, a little out there," the star stated. "I don't want to say f**k boy, because it's not. But like, yes and no, I don't know."

Hailey spoke with WSJ ; pictures of the outing were shared on Daily Mail .