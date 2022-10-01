Read full article on original website
Related
Charley Hull wins second LPGA Tour title at The Ascendant LPGA
English golfer Charley Hull fired a 7-under final-round 64 to hold off all challengers and secure her second career LPGA
Golf.com
Presidents Cup snubs, Rory’s charge, Tiger and Charlie | Monday Finish
With the conclusion of the Presidents Cup and The Football in full swing, we’ve officially reached golf’s extremely unofficial offseason. That doesn’t mean there’s no golf happening — more on that in a bit — but it does give you some freedom as consumers. You should feel free to have Golf Channel on at all times, of course. But I’m here to tell you you’re not considered a bad golf fan if you didn’t watch the Sanderson Farms this weekend; there’s no legal recourse against those who don’t recognize the PGA Tour’s fall season as an entity worthy of your full attention.
Golf Digest
Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory
One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win
Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!
If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Fox prevailed with a final round of 4-under 68 at the Old Course, earning a one-shot win over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren on 15-under 273.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Ryan Fox, 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Ryan Fox held off several hard-charging pursuers, including Rory McIlroy, to win the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one shot. Take a look at the gear Fox used at St. Andrews. Driver: Srixon ZX5 (Fujikura Ventus Blue 7TX shaft), 10.5 degrees. 5-wood: TaylorMade SIM (Graphite Design Tour AD), 19...
US captain Johnson: Woods will have role with Ryder Cup team
ROME (AP) — Whether Tiger Woods makes it to Italy or not for next year’s Ryder Cup, he’ll be an integral member of the U.S. team, captain Zach Johnson said Tuesday at the year-to-go ceremonies. “Given who he is and what he’s all about, I can tell you right now, I don’t know if he’ll be here next year, but he’ll be a part of this team in some capacity,” Johnson said. “He already is, practically. “I can’t put this mildly — he loves the Ryder Cup. He has made it a priority of his and certainly of Team USA. He wants to be a part of it as best he can.” Woods was a player on eight Ryder Cup teams and a vice captain in 2018. But he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Man takes hilarious tumble as Alex Noren prepares to hit tee shot
Blink and you might have missed this. But golf fans are pointing out the hilarity of this moment when Sweden's Alex Noren was firmly in the midst of his pre-shot routine during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. The moment in question...
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
Golf Channel
Is Ryder Cup venue hillier than Augusta National? Yes, says U.S. captain Zach Johnson
It’s become a biennial cat-and-mouse game for Ryder Cup captains, to set up courses to maximize the home team’s strength while taking advantage of any of the visiting side’s weaknesses. The 2018 matches at Le Golf National outside of Paris is the best example of this. The...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy or LIV's Greg Norman? Golf fans divided as Shark bites again...
It's probably fair to assume at this point LIV Golf Invitational Series chief executive Greg Norman and staunch PGA Tour defender Rory McIlroy don't like each other. Even before the first tee shot was hit at LIV Golf's curtain-raising event at Centurion Club and the ban hammer came down from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, the two were trading barbs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions
The PGA Tour heads west to Las Vegas for the 3rd full-field event of the season with the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open teeing off Thursday at TPC Summerlin. Below, we look at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions. Fresh off...
FOX Sports
PGA Tour to Las Vegas, LIV Golf heads overseas to Bangkok
Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71. Prize money: $8 million. Winner's share: $1,440,000. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Sungjae Im. FedEx Cup leader: Mackenzie Hughes. Last week: Mackenzie Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship. Notes: Patrick Cantlay is in the field, meaning he will not take...
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
United States captain Zach Johnson confirms Tiger Woods will be involved at 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy
Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald gathered for a joint press conference and unsurprisingly enough it took just two questions before Tiger Woods and his status for the upcoming competition was put to question. “I don’t know what’s going to happen next September, but you can rest assured...
The 2023 Titleist Pro V1, Pro V1x makes PGA Tour debut in Las Vegas
The only place better than Las Vegas in October for testing golf equipment is indoors because the weather is consistently good and TPC Summerlin, the site of this week’s Shriners Children’s Open tends to yield at a lot of birdies. Last year, Sungjae Im won with a score of 24 under par.
Comments / 0