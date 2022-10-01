Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: Jesse Marsch 'felt sorry for fans' at Villa's tactics
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch "felt sorry for the fans" after accusing Aston Villa of repeated timewasting during Sunday's goalless draw. Marsch's side secured a hard-earned point despite the 48th-minute sending off of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra. "This is the best league in the world and our fans don't come...
Report: Chelsea Could Lose N'Golo Kante On A Free Next Summer
Chelsea are at risk of losing N'Golo Kante on a free next summer.
CBS Sports
If Inter Milan fire Simone Inzaghi, here are five possible candidates who could take over until season's end
Inter Milan are now in a deep crisis after that the Nerazzurri lost their second consecutive Serie A match Saturday against AS Roma (you can catch all the Serie A action live on Paramount+). Simone Inzaghi has started off the new season poorly, with four wins against Lecce, Cremonese, Spezia and Torino and four losses against Lazio, AC Milan, Udinese and AS Roma. With only 12 points after eight games and 13 goals conceded, Inter are currently ninth in the table, eight points behind league leaders Napoli and Atalanta. Also, Inter lost the opening UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich at home but then later won the away match against Viktoria Plzen. On Tuesday, Inter Milan will host FC Barcelona at San Siro (catch all the Champions League action live on Paramount+) for a match that will likely decide the rest of the UCL campaign, while next week they will play again against Barcelona away.
ESPN
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
Report: Chelsea Will Try To Sign RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea will try for Josko Gvardiol after they finalise the signing of Christopher Nkunku.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds
Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Jack Grealish an unsung hero for Man City, Tottenham struggle and more
We're approaching the halfway point of the Champions League (check out all the action on Paramount+), here's three interesting games and the tactical battles that could decide them:. Ajax vs. Napoli: Italians expose midfield issue. Perhaps the most intriguing of this week's games, Napoli travel to Amsterdam with a view...
UEFA・
Graham Potter Gets Words Of Wisdom From Arsene Wenger
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has given some advice to new Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
SB Nation
Garang Kuol endears himself to Newcastle fans with an away-end visit
Last Saturday couldn’t get much better for the traveling fans in the away end at Craven Cottage. Fulham were down to 10 men and the Magpies capitalized with three first-half goals. However, the fun wasn’t over for the Newcastle faithful who made the 2.5-hour journey. Two days after...
BBC
'He's still adapting' - Klopp defends Nunez
Jurgen Klopp is relaxed about the form of £64m summer signing Darwin Nunez, explaining that it takes time to adapt to a new situation. Nunez has only scored one league goal since his move from Benfica, with his form perhaps unfairly spotlighted by the incredible start Manchester City counterpart Erling Haaland has made in England.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
BBC
Wasps: Financially-troubled Premiership club in talks with potential investors
Wasps have asked for more time to resolve their financial problems with a "number of potential investors and funders" having come forward. Wasps Holdings Limited, which includes the Premiership club and Arena Coventry Limited, have filed a second notice to appoint administrators. The company said the move will "allow negotiations...
Comments / 0