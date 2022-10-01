The varsity soccer team traveled to Mt. Pleasant Monday night and earned their 6th conference win. Lapeer opened the game with high pressure and was able to possess the ball well. 10 minutes into the game, Chase Fike overlapped out of the midfield as he took a pass from Parker DeLange. Fike beat 2 defenders as well as the goalie, and slid a left-footed ball into the net. Unfortunately for Lapeer that was the only goal in the first half, despite spending the majority of time in Mt. Pleasant’s end.

