Girls 7th Grade Basketball beats Grand Blanc West 46 – 4
All 15 Lightning players scored against the Grand Blanc Bobcats with Hailey Mozola leading Lapeer with 6 points. Mary Steffler, Ellie Fisher, Julia Lomerson, Taylor Morris, Addyson Lange, and Ava Turner each had 4 points. Shea Cherveny and Ali Turner scored for the first time this season with Ali scoring on an amazing hook shot. The girls play tomorrow night at Zemmer against the Goodrich Martians. Great job Bolts!”
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball beats New Lothrop
In the Finals match of the Gold bracket – Lapeer played New Lothrop and beat them in two sets to be the CHAMPIONS of the Dansville Tournament! Lapeer played consistent throughout the entire day and did not drop a set to go 10-0 overall! Go Boltz!
Boys Varsity Soccer Blanks Mt. Pleasant 3 – 0
The varsity soccer team traveled to Mt. Pleasant Monday night and earned their 6th conference win. Lapeer opened the game with high pressure and was able to possess the ball well. 10 minutes into the game, Chase Fike overlapped out of the midfield as he took a pass from Parker DeLange. Fike beat 2 defenders as well as the goalie, and slid a left-footed ball into the net. Unfortunately for Lapeer that was the only goal in the first half, despite spending the majority of time in Mt. Pleasant’s end.
Boys Varsity Tennis ties Bay City Western 4 – 4
Lapeer – 4, Bay City Western – 4, Singles:. No. 1 – Ty Macheso, Bay City Western def. Jackson Seifferly, Lapeer, 6-0 , 4-6 , 6-0 No. 2 – Jesse Aragones, Lapeer def. denin aspin, Bay City Western, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 3 – Conner Rutledge,...
