The Hunter's Moon: October’s Full Moon in Aries
Full moons take place when the sun and moon are opposite each other in the sky, astrologically symbolizing a period of culmination and release! During the Hunter’s Moon on October 9, 2022, the sun in Libra stands opposite the moon in Aries, which could bring a confrontation… or result in a compromise!
