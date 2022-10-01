ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lewandowski leads Barça at Mallorca; Atlético tops Sevilla

By JOSEPH WILSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPHJE_0iIHlTRe00
1 of 8

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored again to lead Barcelona’s 1-0 win at Mallorca on Saturday as the Poland newcomer continues destroying defenses in the Spanish league.

Mallorca tried to keep Barcelona in check by packing a line of four midfielders in front of five defenders close to its area. But a moment of inspiration by Lewandowski was all it took to ruin the plan of coach Javier Aguirre.

Mallorca’s defense appeared to have Lewandowski under control in the 20th minute after Ansu Fati played him clear on the left side of the box, but Lewandowski quickly cut back to his right foot and fired a pinpoint strike in off the far post.

That took Lewandowski to a league-leading nine goals and 12 overall counting the Champions League. He has scored in six straight rounds after failing only in the league opener.

The victory lifted Barcelona into the league lead at one point ahead of Real Madrid before the defending champion plays Osasuna on Sunday.

Barcelona was unable to produce much more in attack, but Mallorca never seriously looked for an equalizer and forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into action only when he blocked Jaume Costa’s effort to redirect a cross in the 35th.

“(Lewandowski) made the difference today, but also our defensive work and our circulation of the ball, in addition to Ter Stegen’s saves, were key to this win,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said.

“We were good at being patient,” Xavi added. “It is always difficult to attack a system of 5-4-1. It was tough. We should have gone for a second goal but it wasn’t easy coming back from the international break.”

Barcelona was depleted by injuries from the international break, leaving Xavi without any of his right backs. His answer was to shift 18-year-old Alejandro Balde to the right side after he won the starting job at left back from veteran Jordi Alba. Balde said it was the first time he played at that position. Gerard Pique also got his second start of the season.

Barcelona next visits Inter Milan on Tuesday in back-to-back Champions League games against the Italian team in their difficult group that also includes Lewandowski’s former team Bayern Munich.

SEVILLA SUFFERS

Atlético Madrid put more pressure on beleaguered coach Julen Lopetegui after Álvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente scored in a 2-0 win at Sevilla.

Sevilla’s frustrated fans booed their team for another poor performance since the club sold off prized center backs Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos this summer without replacing them.

Sevilla has only one win in nine games across all competitions. The defeat left it in 16th place and just one point above the relegation zone. Atlético moved into fifth.

Llorente opened the scoring in the 29th when the midfielder received a pass by Koke Resurrección across the top of the area and fired under goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from an angle.

Morata, whose winner over Portugal put Spain into the Nations League finals this week, chipped Bounou for a second goal in the 57th. Sevilla’s defense was partly to blame as it failed to prevent Morata and attack partner Cunha from winning a long goalkick by Jan Oblak.

“Sevilla is a winning club, the expectations are always high, and our fans are not happy, it is normal,” Bounou said about the loud jeers his team received at fulltime.

“The only thing we can do is to turn this around as quickly as possible.”

Atlético enjoyed a couple of milestones. Koke made a club record 554th appearance, and Llorente ended a scoring drought that extended through the entire 2021-22 season.

ALSO

Sergio León scored twice to lead Valladolid to a 3-2 win at Getafe that was secured by goalkeeper Jordi Masip when he saved a late penalty by Enes Unal.

Villarreal was held at Cádiz to 0-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources

Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS
Daily Mail

TOM COLLOMOSSE: Julen Lopetegui is tipped to replace sacked Bruno Lage at Wolves despite being on the chopping block himself - Sevilla have made a disastrous start to the season but it is not all the manager's fault

As a former coach of both Spain and Real Madrid and the winner of a major European trophy, Julen Lopetegui has the credentials to become a successful Premier League manager. The former goalkeeper is a prominent target for Wolves as they seek a successor to Bruno Lage, who was sacked last Sunday, and Lopetegui has wanted to move to England for some time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko said Wednesday after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports. “This is the dream of millions of Ukrainian fans,” Pavelko said at a news conference, “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war or are still in the occupied territories and over whom the Ukrainian flag will surely fly soon.” Pavelko said the project is backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Álvaro Morata
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Marcos Llorente
BBC

Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Gonzalo Higuaín to retire at end of MLS season at age 34

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín says he will retire from soccer after Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer season ends. The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He has 14 league goals this season, including 12 in his last 15 matches, and 27 goals in 65 games with Miami, which is in contention for a playoff spot with one game left in the regular season. He made the announcement at a news conference on Monday. Higuaín also played for River Plate (2005-07), Real Madrid (2007-13), Napoli (2013-16), Juventus (2016-20), AC Milan (2018-19) and Chelsea (2019). He won three Spanish league titles and three Italian league titles, plus one Europa League.
MLS
The Guardian

Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick shows Didier Deschamps what he is missing

Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick for Monaco against Nantes on Sunday evening at the Stade-Louis II was a brilliant repudiation of Didier Deschamps’ decision to drop him from the France squad last month. A regular for two years, the diminutive Ben Yedder has won 19 caps under Deschamps and, while he’s only scored three goals for his country, his imperious form in Ligue 1 and the fact that he offers France a different type of attacking option made him a likely member of the World Cup squad.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Sevilla#Spanish#The Champions League#Real Madrid
SB Nation

Kalidou Koulibaly settling well at Chelsea ... at least off the pitch

When Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea this summer, it was the fulfillment of a destiny some six years in the making, since we were first linked with the former Napoli center back. A standout in the Serie A, his arrival was seen as a direct replacement, if not upgrade, on Antonio Rüdiger, who had left for Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables

Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds

Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy