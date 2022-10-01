Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Could Lose N'Golo Kante On A Free Next Summer
Chelsea are at risk of losing N'Golo Kante on a free next summer.
CBS Sports
If Inter Milan fire Simone Inzaghi, here are five possible candidates who could take over until season's end
Inter Milan are now in a deep crisis after that the Nerazzurri lost their second consecutive Serie A match Saturday against AS Roma (you can catch all the Serie A action live on Paramount+). Simone Inzaghi has started off the new season poorly, with four wins against Lecce, Cremonese, Spezia and Torino and four losses against Lazio, AC Milan, Udinese and AS Roma. With only 12 points after eight games and 13 goals conceded, Inter are currently ninth in the table, eight points behind league leaders Napoli and Atalanta. Also, Inter lost the opening UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich at home but then later won the away match against Viktoria Plzen. On Tuesday, Inter Milan will host FC Barcelona at San Siro (catch all the Champions League action live on Paramount+) for a match that will likely decide the rest of the UCL campaign, while next week they will play again against Barcelona away.
ESPN
Brugge upset Atletico 2-0 to remain unbeaten in Group B
Goals from Club Brugge forwards Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla saw the Belgians beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run in Champions League Group B this season. The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute when Jutgla's low pass across the goal found...
UEFA・
ESPN
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS・
Women's Champions League Draw: Chelsea, PSG And Real Madrid In Same Group
Chelsea and Arsenal were both handed tough groups in Monday's UEFA Women's Champions League draw.
UEFA・
BBC
Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds
Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
BBC
Celtic, Glasgow City, Rangers and Hibernian progress in SWPL Cup
Holders Celtic and local rivals Glasgow City and Rangers were among the sides to reach the SWPL Cup quarter-finals. Celtic defeated hosts Partick Thistle 2-0, City beat visitors Aberdeen 5-0 and Kirsty Howat scored a hat-trick as Rangers won 5-0 at Queen's Park. Crystal Thomas scored the first three goals...
O’Neil and Edwards on Middlesbrough shortlist after Wilder’s sacking
Gary O’Neil and Rob Edwards top Middlesbrough’s shortlist after Chris Wilder was sacked after only 11 months as the Championship club’s manager
Report: No Renewal Offer For Chelsea Target Rafael Leao
There has been no renewal offer from AC Milan for Rafael Leao so far, amid rumours Chelsea want the player.
BBC
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
BBC
Wasps: Financially-troubled Premiership club in talks with potential investors
Wasps have asked for more time to resolve their financial problems with a "number of potential investors and funders" having come forward. Wasps Holdings Limited, which includes the Premiership club and Arena Coventry Limited, have filed a second notice to appoint administrators. The company said the move will "allow negotiations...
