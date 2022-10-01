Read full article on original website
Former Alabama DBs Show Up Big Sunday
Alabama football has produced an enormous amount of talent that went on to play in the NFL, especially at defensive back. Coach Saban works primarily with defensive backs during drills at practice, largely playing a factor in the development and success of former Alabama defensive backs in the NFL. On...
Trevon Diggs has a Lock Down Performance
Former Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs leads the Dallas Cowboys to a win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. In the Cowboy's 25-10 victory, Diggs ended the game with three pass deflections and his second interception of the season. Even though Diggs's stats are not anything special, he made most of his impact by locking down the Commander's star wide receiver, Terry McLaurin.
Former Alabama Quarterback Works out with Giants
Three-time national championship winning quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide AJ McCarron worked out with the New York Giants on Tuesday. The Giants find themselves in need at the position after starter Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury, only to have to return when veteran backup Tyrod Taylor entered concussion protocol.
Jalen Hurts Sees Saban in Himself
Nothing is more important to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban than character and work ethic. When one thinks back on all the players that have come through Alabama in the 15 years that he has been in Tuscaloosa, it's hard to come up with one that embodies those two qualities better than quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Brian Robinson, Jr. Designated to Return to Practice This Week
The Washington Commanders have designated Brian Robinson, Jr. to return to practice this week in preparation for the team to face off against the Tennessee Titans. The announcement comes just 37 days after the Tuscaloosa native was shot twice in the knee during an attempted car jacking in north east Washington, DC.
A Revamped Alabama Offensive Line
The last few years Alabama offensive line play have been a rollercoaster for Alabama fans. In the last three years, there have been three offensive line coaches, numerous NFL draft picks, and frequent rotation. The 2020 Alabama offensive line was one of the most dominant offensive lines of the Saban...
Crimson Commanders: Week 4
Things are getting bad in DC. So bad that Washington may be in the running to add either Bryce Young or Will Anderson to the list of Crimson Commanders in the 2023 draft. Sunday's game against Dallas was just as difficult to watch for Washington fans as last week's 24-8 drubbing at the hands of Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz had absolutely no protection from the offensive line, and when he did, he held on to the ball way too long.
Coach Saban Gets Blasted For His Postgame Interview On CBS
A microphone is stuck in Coach Nick Saban's face and he jumps down the reporters throat. He even apologized once after being rough on a reporter in a postgame interview during the early days of Tua Tagovailoa, if I remember correctly. Now, Sports Illustrated has posted a piece on the...
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Gives Latest Update on Tua Tagovailoa
Former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out in the Dolphins' Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets as he remains in concussion protocols. "Yeah, this is something that it's too early to give a definite timeline," said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. "I can comfortably say that he will be out for this game against the Jets. But anything beyond that, we're just focused on making sure he's at optimal health and then crossing that bridge, so it's a little early for definite timelines on that."
Former Alabama Quarterback Set to Appear on ManningCast
Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to make an appearance on ESPN's Monday Night Football ManningCast. The ManningCast, a stream for Monday Night Football, is hosted by NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, as the two analyze the game and interview special guests together. Hurts...
FiveThirtyEight Releases College Football Prediction Model
FiveThirtyEight, the news and political analysis website known for its election year models, has released its annual college football prediction board. Atop FiveThirtyEight's list of playoff contenders is Alabama, with a 59% chance to reach the four-team postseason tournament at the moment. Behind Alabama are Ohio State (52%), Georgia (49%) and Clemson (44%).
Jahmyr Gibbs Wins SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his stellar performance against Arkansas. On 18 carries, Gibbs tallied 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per carry. He remained a constant threat out of the backfield, catching two passes for 20 yards.
