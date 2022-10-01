Read full article on original website
Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road
A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Holding Our Own
I’m sure I wasn't the only one heading into this game with a slight looming sense of doom. I know we’ve had a terrific start to the season and were coming off the back of the most comfortable win in a long time, but we’ve still shown this season that we have the ability to collapse - particularly against the so called better teams.
Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City
Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
Two Up, Two Down: What were the positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Blackpool?
On another day we win that game, but Blackpool’s keeper pulled off two of the best saves I’ve seen this season to deny Jack Clarke - it just wasn’t our day. We had 15 shots in total, but only four were on goal - although Embleton’s strike that hit the top of the bar counts as off target - and I thought generally we did a decent job of getting down the sides and creating opportunities.
Huddersfield Fans Verdict: Royals Stroll To Victory
I mentioned it in my match report on Saturday evening, but it’s a nice feeling winning a game comfortably, isn't it?. From the first whistle against Huddersfield we appeared to be in control. We looked like we could bat away anything the visitors threw at us with ease, and if we needed to shift up a couple of gears we could.
Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty arrives to take over Sunderland’s U21s - what does it all mean?
Sunderland have announced that Graeme Murty - the Reading FC legend and former manager of Scottish giants Rangers - has taken up the post of Head of Professional Development Phase, which basically means he’s in charge of our U21s. All great news, then, given we’ve not had anyone in...
Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Rangers
After two weeks without football of any kind and a full month without any Premier League games, Liverpool returned to action over the weekend but they could only manage a draw against Brighton as what has been a difficult start to the 2022-23 season—a year in which Jürgen Klopp’s Reds were expected to challenge on all fronts but instead find themselves adrift in the league and in a fight in their Champions League group—continues.
On This Day (5 Oct 1991): Goal Rush as Beagrie stars against Seagulls
Sunderland’s relegation from Division 1 in the spring of 1991 was painful but, given the means of our promotion, not wholly unexpected. But mid-table in Division 2 simply wasn’t good enough for Denis Smith’s Sunderland, and the manager who had lifted us out of Division 3 was starting to feel the pressure.
Tuesday October 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden React to Manchester Derby Win, Hat tricks
Two local lads and supporters, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland ran roughshod on the United players and fans. From the shushing of the haters by Foden and the incredible maneuvers by Haaland to score, this game had it all. Now, both players react... Haaland reaction. “Yeah, not bad! We scored...
REPORT: Callum Wilson to extend his contract with Newcastle United
According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Callum Wilson will extend his deal with Newcastle United for two more years. Wilson arrived in Tyneside in the summer of 2020 when he inked a four-year contract that will now see him remain in Newcastle until the summer of 2026 if he gets to see his new deal run out.
Delight and ‘huge relief’ for Aubameyang with first Chelsea goal
In his third appearance, and first Premier League start as Chelsea’s latest brave soul to wear the No.9 shirt, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notched his first Chelsea goal. It’s the 69th Premier League goal of his career (nice), and the 302nd of his career overall, so it’s not exactly a rare sight to see Auba celebrate a goal, but the first goal for a new team is always a notable mark. And considering everything else that’s gone on — professionally with his move and Thomas Tuchel’s sacking, and personally as the victim of an armed robbery that left him a facial fracture — it was even more heartening to see the 33-year-old’s delight at his well-taken strike.
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle: Top 3 Players
Newcastle won their first match since their Second Round EFL Cup tie against Tranmere on August 24th. The Magpies dominated Fulham 4-1 on the road. The team now sits in 7th place with 11 points through Matchday 9—and eight games played. Here are your Top 3 Magpies from their...
Plaudits for Coady keep rolling in after Everton win
Less than 24 hours after leading Everton to their second straight victory and scoring his first goal for the club, Conor Coady has sat down to reflect on the win and plot a path forward for the team. In an interview with Everton’s website, Coady understands that these are early...
Six of the Best As Manchester City Hammer United
Manchester City maintained the city bragging as the blues crushed United at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden helped themselves to a treble as the blues made light work of the red neighbours to remain unbeaten and move to within one point of leaders Arsenal. City have been...
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Rondon transfer rumours, Gakpo latest, Under-18s win, Under-21s lose
Everton defeated Southampton 2-1 to make it two wins in two games. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. And some behind-the-scenes clips from the big win. The Everton Under-18s defeated Manchester City 1-0. [EFC]. However the Under-21s fell to Fulham 2-0. [EFC]. Salomon Rondon has reportedly...
Liverpool Champions League Victory a “Step in the Right Direction”
After a rather stumbling start to the season in which Liverpool seemed to have played generally well but dropped a number of points, a thumping 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth was seen by many as a sign Jürgen Klopp’s Reds had turned a corner. Instead, it turned out that...
Olivier Giroud expects a special night against Chelsea upon his return to Stamford Bridge
The words “model professional” were never too far from any words talking about Olivier Giroud at Chelsea. Neither were words like “goals” and “trophies”, or qualifiers like “big game” and “fan favorite”. Olivier Giroud was a wonderful teammate and a great player, and he played a crucial role in all of our successes during his 3.5 seasons here, including the Europa League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Coady loan recall latest, van de Beek available, Under-21s win
Everton and hummel agree on a contract extension until the 2023-24 season. [RBM]. Promising youngster Reece Welch signs new deal. [RBM]. Tom Davies talks about his goals for this season and shares many laughs with footy podcasters ‘The Cooligans’. Rafa Benitez could be making his return to the...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, October 5
Happy wednesday everyone, Your HIC thought yesterday was Thursday. it was not Thursday. It was Tuesday. You know what Tottenham could have used against Frankfurt during their 0-0 draw yesterday (which was a Tuesday)? A player who could provide a moment of magic. And by jove, few players were as magical as Dele was during his prime.
