Read full article on original website
Related
Grim and tonic: Drunk driver is filmed sipping from gin glass moments before he smashed into a lamppost at 90mph in crash that nearly killed his girlfriend
This is the shocking moment a drunk driver sipped from a gin glass before he smashed into a lamppost and seriously injured his girlfriend. Dane Wood was travelling at around 90mph in Sunderland on the way to collect a takeaway with the woman when he crashed after going through a red light.
Search continues for abducted California family as officials release new timeline on their disappearance
The search for a family of four kidnapped in California continues Wednesday after authorities took a person of interest into custody and revealed that restraints were used and surveillance video showed the victims being put in a truck.
Comments / 0