ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Beaches to Get $21.5 Million Restoration

On the same day that Ocean City’s beaches continued to take a pounding from a lingering coastal storm, a federal agency announced a new contract to restore the shoreline with more than 1 million cubic yards of fresh sand. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $21.5 million...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Lifestyle
Ocean City, NJ
Restaurants
City
Brigantine, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Food & Drinks
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Looks to Dress Up More Homes With “Bump-Outs”

They are called “bump-outs” – decorative features placed above windows or doors to dress up the larger, upscale homes that are now common in Sea Isle City. They are considered far more attractive than just having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls on a house. Sea...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Fall Block Party and Fireworks Set for Saturday

Ocean City’s premier autumn event – the Fall Block Party – will go off rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. More than 400 crafters, food vendors and entertainers will line a mile of downtown Asbury Avenue between Fifth Street and 14th Street. The Block Party helps draw tens of thousands of people to Ocean City for Columbus Day Weekend.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Nj#Wards Pastry#Ward S Pastry
CBS Philly

Find out what restaurants are participating in Atlantic City Restaurant Week

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you are hungry and looking to try some new restaurants, Atlantic City is the place to be this week. Nearly 60 restaurants are participating in the city's 14th Annual Restaurant Week. The restaurants are offering three-course meals for lunch and dinner. The price for lunch is $20.22 and dinner cost $40.22. Sean Pattwell is the executive director with the New Jersey Casino reinvestment development authority and joined Eyewitness News Monday morning. Atlantic City Restaurant Week runs through Friday, Oct. 7. Click here for more details. Watch the video above for the full interview. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy