Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Ocean City’s Beaches to Get $21.5 Million Restoration
On the same day that Ocean City’s beaches continued to take a pounding from a lingering coastal storm, a federal agency announced a new contract to restore the shoreline with more than 1 million cubic yards of fresh sand. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $21.5 million...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
Sea Isle Looks to Dress Up More Homes With “Bump-Outs”
They are called “bump-outs” – decorative features placed above windows or doors to dress up the larger, upscale homes that are now common in Sea Isle City. They are considered far more attractive than just having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls on a house. Sea...
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
Ocean City Fall Block Party and Fireworks Set for Saturday
Ocean City’s premier autumn event – the Fall Block Party – will go off rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. More than 400 crafters, food vendors and entertainers will line a mile of downtown Asbury Avenue between Fifth Street and 14th Street. The Block Party helps draw tens of thousands of people to Ocean City for Columbus Day Weekend.
The Best Bakery for Cookies at the Jersey Shore, Chosen By You
Why a cookie article, why not? It's National Cookie Month. There's a month for everything and this month it's all about the cookies. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
Kids and adults love these special throwback eateries in South Jersey
The Pop Shop in Collingswood became legendary from the start in 2005 with coverage and attention from the Food Network. Founders Bill Fisher and Connie Correia attracted more people to an already vibrant restaurant scene in downtown Collingswood in South Jersey. A decade later they opened another site in Medford...
Fun murder mystery with the Golden Girls coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City has upped its game immensely when it comes to quality entertainment and its diverse variety of unique events. In the old days, fun in Atlantic City outside of gambling was “dinner and a show.”. Now they have everything from drag shows to theme nights to air shows...
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Overreaction? Stone Harbor, NJ, Cancels Classic Car Show Citing Deadly Wildwood H2oi Rally
The fallout continues following the deadly H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month. Monday afternoon, officials with the Borough of Stone Harbor "made the difficult decision" to cancel a classic and vintage car show that was scheduled in their town for this Saturday. The decision has been made out of...
Coastal flooding expected to worsen at the Jersey Shore
In Sea Isle City, the streets looked more like rivers. The Action Cam captured a mail delivery truck plowing its way through high waters.
My trip to Atlantic City, NJ was totally worth it — even with bad weather and no gambling!
My wife and I spent the weekend in Atlantic City to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. Neither of us is a gambler, so we went for the hotel experience and the boardwalk. The nasty weather put the kibosh on the boardwalk (thanks Ian), so went we mainly spent the trip visiting hotels.
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
Find out what restaurants are participating in Atlantic City Restaurant Week
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you are hungry and looking to try some new restaurants, Atlantic City is the place to be this week. Nearly 60 restaurants are participating in the city's 14th Annual Restaurant Week. The restaurants are offering three-course meals for lunch and dinner. The price for lunch is $20.22 and dinner cost $40.22. Sean Pattwell is the executive director with the New Jersey Casino reinvestment development authority and joined Eyewitness News Monday morning. Atlantic City Restaurant Week runs through Friday, Oct. 7. Click here for more details. Watch the video above for the full interview.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are affecting parts of the Jersey Shore with several roads in low-lying areas being flooded.
The Nolan Ryan exhibition is now open in New Jersey
Nolan Ryan, considered by many people to be one of the greatest major league baseball players of all time, now has an exhibition devoted to him at Stockton University, spread out over five locations. The Richard E. Bjork Library in Galloway, Kramer Hall in Hammonton, Stockton University at Manahawkin and...
Really?! The Worst Example of Driving at the NJ Shore — Ever
Some police officers in one Jersey Shore town got a bit of a surprise Tuesday as they stumbled upon what could quite possibly be the worst example of driving down the shore -- ever. Our travels take us to Cape May where someone didn't park too close to the Promenade/sea...
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
