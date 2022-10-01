ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Students Get Busy Beating Each Other Up At Game

By Michael Connor
SportsTalk 790 KBME
SportsTalk 790 KBME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epOYh_0iIHi7B600

Everything, including the fights, just mean more in the SEC. Look at these bros getting after it. Gonna mess up their cute suits they wear to games.

Comments / 64

Eric Rush
3d ago

Well at least their was No Gun.... But it's a Embarrassment to Ole Miss... Community Service is a good Punishment and Not allowed to attend No more Schools Games the rest of the Year unless they are picking up trash once the Games over...

Reply
11
default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

Liberalism at it's finest. I am too old to get in the Woke crap, but Children have been allowed to run their parents and schools far too long. They have no consequences for their actions and no respect for themselves or others. Drunk frat boys for sure, but what will be done to them, a big fat nothing

Reply(1)
8
sure u are
3d ago

alcohol brings a long fights. which they do a lot of. before the game. during the game. after the games. a whole lotta drinking.

Reply(4)
7
Related
WREG

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in MS

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
MARKS, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss freshman RB, shows why he's in a class by himself

Quinshon Judkins is having a season to remember. Judkins, a running back for Ole Miss, has accumulated 535 rushing yards through Week 5, good for first place among freshmen. Judkins has also contributed 6 TDs in his first 5 games in college. His 535 yards are good for 11th in the FBS among all running backs.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Education
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss moves up two spots in USA Today Coaches Poll

There are seven SEC teams in this week’s poll: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (9), Kentucky (13), Mississippi State (23), and Arkansas (25). A&M dropped out of this week’s ranking after a loss to Mississippi State Saturday. Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades,...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Trio charged with armed robbery in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An armed robbery in Oxford landed three men behind bars. According to Oxford Police, the incident happened on Sept. 29 at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. This led to the arrests of Trinity Brooks, 21, of Batesville; Deandre Kidd, 27, of Oxford; and Tycarious...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Busy#Ole Miss#Sec
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Eupora police release new information in deadly shooting case

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police released a new clue in the case of a deadly shooting. Investigators want to talk to the owner and driver of this car. Police believe the vehicle is a 2011 or 2013 Hyundai Elantra. In a Facebook post, officers say they have reason...
EUPORA, MS
wtva.com

Truck stolen in Jumpertown following test drive

JUMPERTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A test drive in Prentiss County ended with the theft of a pickup truck on Sept. 17. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, a man and a woman traveled to the victim’s home to test drive the truck. The victim lives along Highway 4 west of Jumpertown.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
hottytoddy.com

First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November

For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
BOONEVILLE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Chicago Woman Arrested for Grand Larceny at Oxford, Mississippi Home on Woodglenn Cove

Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Marshall County supervisor dies after school bus crash: MHP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday. Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
MEMPHIS, TN
SportsTalk 790 KBME

SportsTalk 790 KBME

Houston, TX
244
Followers
90
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Home for Your Astros, Rockets, & Your Home Teams

 https://sportstalk790.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy