Cops: Fake 911 call helped unravel Vermont murder for hire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Los Angeles biotech investor is back in Vermont where he is facing a murder for hire charge for his alleged role in the 2018 kidnapping and death of a Danville man. Serhat Gumrukcu pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge for his role in the death of Gregory Davis, who was taken from his home and later found shot. Court documents show Gumrukcu and Davis were engaged in a potentially lucrative, yet troubled, oil deal. Gumrukcu, a middleman and a suspected triggerman have been charged in the case. A second middleman has pleaded guilty.
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely
The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwestern Florida can’t say for sure when they’ll reopen. Some schools are without power and still assessing the damage, as well as the impact on staff members who may have lost homes or can’t return to work. The recovery from natural disasters elsewhere suggests the effects for children can be lasting, particularly in low-income communities that have a harder time bouncing back.
Ian deals blow to Florida's teetering insurance sector
Florida’s home insurance market was already on shaky ground. It now faces an even mightier struggle after the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Wind and storm-surge losses from the hurricane could reach between $28 billion and $47 billion, making Ian Florida’s costliest storm since Hurricane Andrew made landfall in 1992, according to one property analytics firm. The storm destroyed a record number of homes in Florida, the firm said. The wreckage comes at a time when Florida’s home insurance market was already dealing with billions of dollars in losses and ever-increasing costs from a string of natural disasters, rampant litigation and increasing fraud.
2 South American researchers murdered in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and 25-year-old Pablo Guzmán Palma, of Santiago, Chile. The Stowers Institute for Medical Research said in a tweet Tuesday that both were predoctoral researchers there. Police released few details but said there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They asked Tuesday for help from anyone with surveillance video.
ACLU sues over Nevada county's hand-counting ballot plan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The lawsuit cites three main violations of the Nevada constitution, state or federal law: the county's plan to start hand-counting mail ballots early, which could release partial voting results; the ambiguity of who will get to use the touch screens meant for people with disabilities and the clerk's plan for “stringent signature verification.”
Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment
PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake says the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal. Spokesman Ross Trumble says Lake is not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that abortion should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Trumble said Tuesday that she meant to say only “rare but safe.” Arizona doctors stopped performing abortions following the court ruling late last month.
Donations jump for Georgia GOP's Kemp, Warnock stays strong
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million in a three-month period. That's more than the $22.4 million the Republican raised in his entire run against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018. The Republican on Wednesday announced his fundraising numbers through Sept. 30 as he seeks to keep pace with Abrams. Kemp and his associated leadership committee had $15.4 million in cash left. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock reported raising $26.3 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30. He’s now raised about $90 million for his reelection campaign. No numbers have yet been reported for Abrams or Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year says he’s exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. He says getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade’s appointment last month. The military plans to remove fuel from the 80-year-year-old tanks by July 2024, and then close the facility afterward.
