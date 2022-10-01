Read full article on original website
Potentially bad news looms over Titans after win over Colts
The Tennessee Titans got a massive win against the division rival Colts in Week 4. Unfortunately, the victory came at a cost. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off late in the game with an injury. After the game, Burks left the locker room on crutches with a boot...
Mike Vrabel throws shade at referees following Titans-Colts
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel seems to have taken exception with some of the officiating during Sunday’s matchup between the Titans and the Colts in Indianapolis. During Monday’s press conference, Vrabel was asked by the media about the impact of DL Jeffery Simmons, who did not post big numbers in the box score, but seemed to still be disruptive up front for the Titans’ defense.
The unsung hero of the Titans’ 2-2 start
After an ugly 0-2 start and facing the adversity of significant injuries, the Tennessee Titans have battled back to .500 and climbed into contention. The Titans improved to to 2-2 with their 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. So much of the Titans’ season has left meat on...
Former Alabama DB joins Titans, 2 more alumni go on IR
Defensive back Shyheim Carter rejoined the Tennessee Titans’ roster on Tuesday while two other former Alabama players went on injured reserve in the NFL. Carter joined Tennessee’s practice squad, the NFL team announced. The New York Giants placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR after he suffered a knee...
