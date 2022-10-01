LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released 911 call reveals the caller who tipped police off to find an escaped innate was initially hesitant to dial police. "He's acting so natural, thoughI was very afraid to just call,” Gabriel Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher. The 8:36 minute call was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Delgadillo seeming hesitant because of the uncertainty it was the escaped inmate, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who broke out from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Friday, September 23, according to the Governor’s Office.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO