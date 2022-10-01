Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
New app hopes to help quickly locate missing children and adults
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been 20 years since Elizabeth Smart was the focus of a desperate search after being abducted from her bedroom as a child and held captive by a man and his wife for nine months before police in Utah rescued her. She's now one of...
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help identifying deceased man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a deceased man. On Aug. 27, at approximately 1 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to the area of E. Andalman Ave. and Gateway Dr. near Katherine Heights outside of Bullhead City in response to a deceased man located in a wash.
news3lv.com
Metro releases 911 call that helped police find an escaped inmate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released 911 call reveals the caller who tipped police off to find an escaped innate was initially hesitant to dial police. "He's acting so natural, thoughI was very afraid to just call,” Gabriel Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher. The 8:36 minute call was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Delgadillo seeming hesitant because of the uncertainty it was the escaped inmate, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who broke out from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Friday, September 23, according to the Governor’s Office.
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas police investigate use of force incident after stabbing at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a use of force incident that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to police, a video of the incident is circulating on social media. Police said the incident began when officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Washington and Oasis […]
LVMPD: Suspect arrested in case where deceased man was found in trunk of vehicle
Las Vegas police said they have arrested 37-year-old Tony Danh as he is suspected of the crime where a deceased man was found in the trunk of a white BMW.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police identify suspect in copper wire theft at Opportunity Village
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit that serves those with intellectual disabilities was hammered over the summer by copper wire thieves. Executives at Las Vegas nonprofit Opportunity Village say copper wire thieves hit air conditioning units for wire at the organization’s Thrift Store in June, July and twice in August.
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding missing teenage girl
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help finding a missing teenage girl in the valley. 16-year-old Vanya Garcia was last seen in the Las Vegas area on Saturday. Garcia was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, floral print blue shorts, and pink shoes. She may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LVMPD: Suspect named following death on South Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers arrived in the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard to find a man with a head wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Arrest made in case of body found in car trunk
San Diego police have arrested a man who Las Vegas Metro Police are saying is responsible for killing a man and leaving his body in the trunk of a car. 37-year-old Tony Danh is awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.
Man killed after being struck in the head with brick, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in the south valley with an apparent head wound late Monday evening. Malik Price, 27, was arrested and charged with open murder after an investigation conducted by Metro police indicated that Price struck the man in the head with a brick. According to police, officers responded to […]
Police: Man killed in stabbing over property dispute
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on the east side of the valley near Sahara and Eastern Avenues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ID of man found in Arizona wash still unknown a month later
A body found in a wash outside Bullhead City is unidentified more than a month later, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man
Las Vegas police officer involved in southeast valley crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A marked Las Vegas Metropolitan police vehicle was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to police. The marked LVMPD vehicle crashed with another vehicle near Harmon and Eastern avenues just before 10 a.m., police said. The officer involved was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, and the other […]
Police investigate homicide near south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a second early Tuesday morning homicide in the south valley. The homicide was reported at the 4200 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Russell Road at around 2:40 a.m. No other details have been provided. A few hours earlier, a separate homicide was reported […]
news3lv.com
Police need help finding missing 24-year-old woman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing woman. On Thursday, 24-year-old Jasmine Perry was last seen when she walked away from her home near Cheyenne High School. According to authorities, Perry has bipolar disorder and fetal alcohol syndrome and...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
Pedestrian in wheelchair killed after being hit by vehicle, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit and killed in a crash near Jones Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue on Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. The crash was reported just before 11:20 a.m. Evidence at the scene and video footage indicated that a pedestrian in a wheelchair was crossing […]
Las Vegas police: Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenage bicyclist was critically injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the southwest valley. A 15-year-old boy was hit by an SUV at around 5:42 a.m. near Cimarron Road and Rochelle Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police. His condition […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle. According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon. According...
Comments / 2