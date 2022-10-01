ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Metro releases 911 call that helped police find an escaped inmate

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released 911 call reveals the caller who tipped police off to find an escaped innate was initially hesitant to dial police. "He's acting so natural, thoughI was very afraid to just call,” Gabriel Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher. The 8:36 minute call was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Delgadillo seeming hesitant because of the uncertainty it was the escaped inmate, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who broke out from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Friday, September 23, according to the Governor’s Office.
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing teenage girl

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help finding a missing teenage girl in the valley. 16-year-old Vanya Garcia was last seen in the Las Vegas area on Saturday. Garcia was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, floral print blue shorts, and pink shoes. She may...
8 News Now

Man killed after being struck in the head with brick, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in the south valley with an apparent head wound late Monday evening. Malik Price, 27, was arrested and charged with open murder after an investigation conducted by Metro police indicated that Price struck the man in the head with a brick. According to police, officers responded to […]
NewsBreak
8 News Now

Police investigate homicide near south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a second early Tuesday morning homicide in the south valley. The homicide was reported at the 4200 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Russell Road at around 2:40 a.m. No other details have been provided. A few hours earlier, a separate homicide was reported […]
news3lv.com

Police need help finding missing 24-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing woman. On Thursday, 24-year-old Jasmine Perry was last seen when she walked away from her home near Cheyenne High School. According to authorities, Perry has bipolar disorder and fetal alcohol syndrome and...
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle. According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon. According...
