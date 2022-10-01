Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
McDonald’s Halloween buckets release date and available locations
Adults who have the distinction of being kids in the ’80s or ’90s are sure to get a nostalgia rush with the return of McDonald’s Halloween Pails this year — but just when and where are they available?. Beginning in 1986, McDonald’s put their Happy Meals...
wegotthiscovered.com
McDonald’s just confirmed that it’s bringing an iconic festive collectible back from the dead
After a swirling cauldron of super-sized rumors, notorious fast food chain McDonald’s has finally confirmed the resurrection of an iconic festive collectible just in time for this year’s spooky season — Halloween Happy Meal Pails! The rumors initially started just a few weeks ago, but the recent confirmation from the food giant has horror junkies and Chicken McNuggets aficionados screaming with pleasure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon trolls its own trolls as fans balk at the horrifying ‘Rings’ alternatives that could have been
Only two episodes remain in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, leaving the show with little time to resolve the season’s many storylines. Not every plot point is likely to get a resolution this season, but fans are expecting at least a few major reveals before the final episode runs its credits. Criticism continues to target everything from the show’s stars to its plot, but some fans think Amazon is hitting back. Several notable quotes and carefully positioned bits of trivia hint that Amazon is well aware of its detractors, and it’s not above some light trolling of its own.
Comments / 0