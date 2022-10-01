Only two episodes remain in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, leaving the show with little time to resolve the season’s many storylines. Not every plot point is likely to get a resolution this season, but fans are expecting at least a few major reveals before the final episode runs its credits. Criticism continues to target everything from the show’s stars to its plot, but some fans think Amazon is hitting back. Several notable quotes and carefully positioned bits of trivia hint that Amazon is well aware of its detractors, and it’s not above some light trolling of its own.

