Cops digging for remains of Keith Bennett after skull reportedly found

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The discovery of a skull in English Moors has sparked a new search for the remains of a boy murdered nearly 60 years ago.

British police were digging near Manchester in a bid to find Keith Bennett, who was just 12 when he was abducted and killed.

Keith left home on June 16, 1964 to walk to his grandmother’s home and not seen again. His body has never been found.

Mrs. Winifred Johnson, mother of the missing Keith Bennett, pictured on Saddleworth Moor in 1995.
Ian Brady, who was convicted of the Moors murders.
Myra Hindley was an accomplice in the crime.
Undated file photo of Keith Bennett.
The skull was reported to cops Thursday by an amateur sleuth investigating the child’s killing the Guardian reported Friday .

Keith’s mother, Winnie Johnson, was often photographed not far from what could turn out to be the murder scene — if the remains are identified as Keith’s. Johnson died in 2012.

Writer Russell Edwards — who has searched for Keith’s remains for years — alerted authorities to the possible discovery, according to the outlet.

The scene on Saddleworth Moor where police are beginning a search for human remains, Sept. 30 2022.
Keith Bennett was one of five victims, all under 17, of killers Ian Brady, who died in 2017, and Myra Hindley, who died in 2002.

Keith’s is the only body that remains missing.

