Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Linda L. Bailey
Linda L. Bailey, 75 of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:10 PM, Monday, October 3, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. She was born Wednesday, May 21, 1947, in Gallipolis, the daughter of Dale Denver Darst, Sr. and Peggy E. (Lewis) Darst. Linda was the first of...
WHIZ
Marla A. Hewitt
Marla Ann Hewitt, 85, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Altercare Newark North. She was born August 18, 1937, in Roseville to the late Melvin Milford and Elizabeth Gertrude Blakely Conaway. She worked in Administration/Bookkeeping for Six County and Ohio Psychiatric Association, also known as OPA. Marla was a member of First Christian Church for most of her adult life, where she participated as a deaconess and helped prepare communion elements. She enjoyed playing cards, especially with her monthly card club. She also enjoyed music, going to dances and any thriller, role playing or old movies. She loved her cats, her jewelry and shopping. She recently enjoyed her 85th birthday at Pizza Cottage with friends and family. Marla dearly loved her family and friends.
WHIZ
William R. Mills
William “Bill” R. Mills, 74 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. William was born on May 7, 1948 in Louisville, Ky. He is the son of the late Randolph and Golda (Zimmerman) Mills. Bill was a hard worker, dedicating forty-five years of his life to retail store management. He was also a loving son, brother, husband, and father.
WHIZ
Ralph E. Nixon
Ralph E. Nixon, 90, 0f Zanesville, died at 2:11 A.M. Sunday, October 2, 2022 at The Oaks at Bethesda, Zanesville. He was born October 27, 1931 in Zanesville, a son of the late Roy M. and Nora D. Scott Nixon. Ralph was a 1949 graduate of Lash High School, was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and also was a member of the American Legion Post 29. He retired from Ohio Machinery after 27 years of service. Ralph was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church. He enjoyed landscaping, traveling, going to Amish Country, and was meticulous in everything he did.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Jason David Lynn
Jason David Lynn, age 46, of Dresden, OH passed away suddenly, Thursday, September 29, 2022, following an automobile accident. He was born Sunday, November 16, 1975, in Zanesville, the son of Lawrence David Lynn and Linda (Hutcheson) Lynn. He was married on Saturday, October 22, 2005, to Melissa (Carpenter) Lynn who survives.
WHIZ
Brady F. Boyden
Brady Fred Boyden, 64, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Brady was born September 18, 1958 in Zanesville, son of the late Franklin W. and Ruth M. (Howard) Boyden, Sr. In addition to his parents, Brady is also preceded in death by siblings, Beatrice Kay Boyden, Franklin W. Boyden, Jr., and Jeffrey Howard Boyden.
WHIZ
James “Jim” Longfellow
James “Jim” M. Longfellow, 75 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born on December 23, 1946, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of late Dwight Longfellow and Margaret Fisher. Jim was a veteran of the Army. He was always known to be very humble. He loved his morning coffee, gardening, and building things (like his computer). Above all, his favorite thing to do was skipping rocks and taking walks with his grandchildren and dog coco. Family was his everything. He will always be remembered as the superhero of the family.
WHIZ
Nancy A. Howe
Nancy Ann Howe, 76, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 18, 1946, in Zanesville to the late Joseph and Edith Gilmore Maxwell. She worked as an assembler at United Technologies. She was a member of the auxiliary member of American Legion Post #29, VFW Post #1058 and Eagles #302.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Denise M. Linley
Denise M. Linley, 53 of Newark, died 10:16 AM, Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a courageous two year battle. She was born Tuesday, September 30, 1969, in Columbus, the daughter of Denver L. Drennen and the late Marlene H. (Sharrock) Drennen. Denise was a homemaker...
WHIZ
Raymond L. Button
Raymond L. Button, 95 of New Concord, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 3, 2022 at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House in Zanesville. Ray was born on August 26, 1927 in South Paris, Maine. He is the son of the late Lewis C. and Thelma L. (Page) Button. Ray proudly served in the Army Air Corps during the Japanese Occupation with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron. During that time he made many Japanese friends. After his enlistment he worked with the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth, N.J. until his retirement in 1971. He then worked in the maintenance department of the Science Center at Muskingum College, and in 1980 began working as custodian for the New Concord U.S. Postal Service. One of Ray’s proudest moments was when he was invited to the White House to be recognized as Ohio’s Outstanding Older Worker for 1999.
WHIZ
Thomas Sherwood “Sherry” Dinan
Thomas Sherwood “Sherry” Dinan, 85 of Zanesville died at 2:15 AM Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice. He was born June 24, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Thomas R. Dinan and Hilda V. Grandstaff Dinan. Sherry was a member of St. Mary...
WHIZ
George R. Buckley
George R. Buckley, 87 of Zanesville passed away at 9:15am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Morrison House Hospice. George retired from Best-Way Mechanical in Zanesville. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zanesville and the Miniature Schnauzer Kennel Club of Columbus. Surviving are his stepchildren:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Patricia Joanne “Patty” Young
Patricia Joanne (Patty) Young, 74, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on September 24th in Ocala, Florida. Patty was born in Zanesville, Ohio to Roy Lee Rucker Sr. and Glenna Faye Rucker on January 28, 1948. She went to high school at Roseville High School and graduated in 1966. She worked as a risk analyst for Huntington Mortgage Company for 16 years. After retirement, tired of the snow, ice and cold, she followed her dreams and moved to Florida.
WHIZ
Felicia S. Scearce
Felicia S. Scearce, 50 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully at the Select Specialty Hospital in Newark on October 2, 2022. Felicia was born on April 12, 1972 in Pittsburgh, California. She is the daughter of the late Phillip Saloma and Susan Carrier of Sacramento, California. Felicia is survived by...
WHIZ
Zanesville Concert Association Fills Secrest Auditorium with 4th Graders
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Secrest Auditorium opened its doors Monday morning to more than 900 Muskingum County Fourth Graders as the Zanesville Concert Association with a grant from the Straker Charitable Foundation presented Alias Brass, a group of 5 musicians from across the country. Zanesville Concert Association Vice President...
WHIZ
Meet Hank, K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – K-9s come from around the world in all shapes and sizes but the demeanor is what makes the dog special. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with K-9s that law enforcement has found wandering around the county and in many cases wonders why nobody has claimed their lost pet. As you will see, this week’s dog is no exception.
WHIZ
‘Walk a Mile In My Shoes’ Event Held for Domestic Violence Awareness
ZANESVILLE, OH – Over 200 people gathered for the annual ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’ event held in downtown Zanesville. The Muskingum County Domestic Violence Coalition hosted the event and people from across the community filled the area with purple in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
WHIZ
Zanesville Museum of Art Conducting Study
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum Of Art is looking for your input. For the next 5-6 months, with help from Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors out of Cleveland, they’ll be conducting a survey to gather feedback from the community. Currently, the museum welcomes on average, 12,000...
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week eight football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week eight of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio long-time MVL foes meet at Sam Hatfield Stadium as Tri-Valley visits Philo. Tri-Valley looks to win their sixth in a row. Philo is hoping to pull the upset and move to 4-4. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.
WHIZ
Ohio’s First Lady Opens New Storybook Trail
Through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz officially opened the 20th Storybook Trail in the Ohio State Park System at Salt Fork State Park in Guernsey County on Monday. The trail...
Comments / 0